SCOTTVILLE — Parts of the Pere Marquette River shoreline at Scottville’s Riverside Park are in need of riverbank restoration and erosion mitigation work, and the city is seeking funds to help address those issues.
The city is focusing its attention on one particular strip of the river, just north of the entrance to the park grounds, which has been deemed the highest priority due to the extent of the erosion, and the popularity of the spot for fishing.
Among those leading the charge is Bruce Krieger, former Scottville mayor. When Krieger left office in 2020, his sense of civic duty remained. He’s spending his retirement pursuing grants to fund the work needed, which could cost up to $35,000 according to an evaluation by the Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA) in fall 2020.
The evaluation called for tree revetments, bank shaping, rock installation and other measures along more than 300 feet of the riverbank.
After the CRA’s evaluation and recommendations, the City of Scottville entered into a $10,000 agreement with the CRA, securing the organization’s assistance in designing the erosion mitigation plan, fundraising to help cover the cost and permit acquisition.
Krieger said he’s been playing an active part in the efforts because the cause is close to his heart. He was there 50 years ago when rocks were installed to support the riverbank in the 1970s.
“I’ve fished this river for more than 50 years,” Krieger said. “I’m a conservationist, and Riverside Park is probably the biggest asset the City of Scottville has. We need to take care of it, because it this goes out, we’re in big trouble.”
Krieger has been in contact with both the CRA and the city about the park’s needs. On Thursday, April 22, he talked a bit about the plans to mitigate the erosion.
Many of those rocks, installed by Krieger and others a half-century ago, have since fallen into the river, he said, and need to be replaced.
“You can see what’s happening here… You can see all the rocks that have fallen down,” Krieger said, gesturing to the stretch of the river near the park entrance which is most in need of work. “We have some rocks, which I’ve already accumulated… (The CRA) also has logs and other things (to reinforce the bank).”
Last week, Krieger told the Scottville City Commission that he’d earned a $7,000 grant to help with the erosion mitigation from the Community Foundation for Mason County. The commission then entered into an agreement with the foundation, guaranteeing the funds would be used for park improvements.
Krieger has also applied for other grants, including requests submitted to Great Lakes Energy and Consumers Energy. He’s asked for $10,000 from each, and he said he’ll hear back on those applications sometime in June.
City Clerk Kelse Lester is also applying for grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help with the work.
One of the major factors contributing to the erosion is high water levels, which have been recorded in recent years throughout the state’s Great Lakes communities. While Krieger said the situation isn’t quite as bad as it was in 1986, when much of the park was underwater, he said it’s still taken a serious toll.
If the erosion continues unaddressed, Krieger said the riverbank will continue to degrade and the shoreline will continue to push farther out, eventually leading to sinkhole-like conditions.
The area where the city is focusing its restoration work is near a 17-foot hole, which is a prime spot for fishing, according to Krieger.
He said that if the erosion continues unabated, eventually, a tree near the riverbank would collapse into the water.
“If that tree goes, there goes the fishing,” Krieger said.
The loss of the fishing spot would likely have an impact on the area’s tourism-based economy, since so many flock to Riverside Park’s campground during the summer to cast their lines in the water.
“This is the biggest asset the city has. It makes money for the city, and if you couldn’t fish here, it would probably have an (economic) impact,” Krieger said. “We’ve got to do something,” Krieger said. “We need to take care of it, save it and protect it for future generations.”
HOW TO HELP
Krieger said he’s glad the city is working in conjunction with the CRA, but funding is still an issue.
“The Conservation Resource Alliance has done a ton of work on the P.M. River and other rivers… but we still need to get some more money,” he said. “The city’s got to put in some money, and we’ll take contributions of course.”
Krieger encourages people to contribute if they can.
Police Chief Matt Murphy said people can either visit city hall and make a donation in-person, or send donations via mail to Scottville City Hall, 105. N. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454.
Murphy said anyone who mails in donations should clearly indicate that they want their funds to go to the erosion control project at Riverside Park to ensure that funds are applied properly.
Call Scottville City Hall at (231) 757-4729 with questions about making a donation.