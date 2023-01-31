A stretch of eroding streambank has been repaired at Scottville’s Riverside Park, wrapping up a project that’s been in the works for years.
The erosion mitigation project reinforced about 265 feet of badly eroded bank along the Pere Marquette River near the park’s entrance.
Scottville contracted with the Traverse City-based Conservation Resource Alliance to plan and oversee the work. Initial plans for the restoration project date back to 2020; work started in fall 2022 and wrapped up just before winter.
CRA biologist and project manager D.J. Shook said “it went great,” and that work was finished prior to the first big snowfall of the season.
“We lucked out with the weather,” Shook told the Daily News. “We had a little bit of a rainstorm right before we were wanting to get started, which delayed when we kicked off the project by about a week, but the contractor (Knoop Excavation Services) was flexible, and we were able to get it done before mid-November.”
The work took about five weeks, and involved reinforcing the streambank with bioengineered, natural, low-maintenance methods such as shrubs, roots and vegetation to build up the eroded portion of the river bank.
Shook said the work needed to be completed in the off season so it’s ready to start growing come spring.
“We were using shrubs in the bank restoration, and those need to be planted in the dormant season,” Shook said. “It’s our intention that a majority of the vegetation will start growing as the temperatures warm up in the spring.”
Once spring comes along, and things start growing, the final piece of the puzzle — an open soil erosion permit — will fall into place. Shook said permits have to be obtained when soil near a body of water is disturbed, and they remain open until the soil is “all healed back,” to ensure water bodies are protected.
Though the project originated before Newkirk was hired as city manager, he helped obtain permits and gather donations to help with the project, according to Shook.
Newkirk said the project went well, and he’s happy with the results.
The previously eroded strip of streambank has “all been laid with grass, planted, embedded in a natural blanket that’s been laid down, and tacked down,” Newkirk said.
“We already had grass coming up through the natural material before snow fell,” he said. “There’s little twigs of plants and natural bushes that are going to come up.”
Scottville recently received reimbursement from the CRA as well, according to Newkirk. The city paid the contracting cost — about $38,000 — when the work was finished, and CRA reimbursed $33,000 of that amount, which the organization funded through grants and donations.
Shook said there were several funding sources, including federal U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service grants awarded to the CRA through the Great Lakes Basin Fish Habitat Partnership program and the Great Lakes Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Act program. Private donations obtained through the CRA’s river fund were also used.
Shook said the actual cost of the work exceeds the $38,000 contracting cost, as that amount doesn’t take into account his time, the time spent on the project by Scottville staff, or the preparation work CRA handled for about $10,000 in fall 2022.
Former Scottville mayor Bruce Krieger was an essential part of spearheading the project in 2020. He helmed the initial fundraising efforts, and made contact with the CRA to get things rolling.
Krieger said he’s more than satisfied with the end result.
As the materials used to bolster the riverbank mature, they’ll “come out and stabilize the bank as they grow,” Krieger said.
Krieger said the restoration was essential for the well-being of the park, but it will also benefit the city, as the P.M. River is a draw for visitors looking for a prime fishing spot. The project addressed a pressing threat to the stability of the river and the park, he said.
“The bank was continuing to cave in because of water damage,” Krieger said. “There’s a couple trees on the bank and sooner or later those trees would have ended up in the water, and all the fishermen and all the fish down there wouldn’t have been happy.”
He said the “scenic part of it would have been damaged also.”
“It’s important that it was done,” Krieger said.
Both Newkirk and Shook stated that the acute threat was addressed, and though it’s hard to predict what Mother Nature will do in the future, both seemed confident that the bank is in considerably better shape than it was.
“This project definitely added some longevity to the riverbank,” Newkirk said.
Shook said responsible maintenance of the property will contribute to the success of the project in the long term.
“The big change that will really address the streambank erosion issue is to not mow the grass directly up to the waterline,” Shook said. “That change in management is really what’s going to make sure this is a long-lasting solution.”
For folks who use the park for fishing, Shook recommended treading lightly on the area for at least the first growth season.
“I can’t imagine people are going to not walk on it, but if that foot traffic … could be distributed among the growing vegetation, that would be helpful,” he said. “If people want to, they can get down right next to the water. When it’s low, they can get below the recovering bank and stand on some rocks or logs. We repositioned some bigger rip rap rocks so they could be a purchase for anyone who’s adventurous and wants to get close to the water.”
Krieger expressed thanks to the CRA for its work, and also thanked the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund and members of the community for contributing to the project.