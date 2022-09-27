SCOTTVILLE — An eroded portion of riverbank at Riverside Park will get some much-needed attention in October, when a streambank reinforcement project, in the works since 2020, finally gets underway.
During Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission, officials approved a low bid of $38,800 from Knoop Excavation Services to reinforce about 265 feet of the Pere Marquette River bank, downstream from the park’s fishing platform.
The proposal was recommended by the Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA), which has been contracting with the city to address the erosion issue since February 2021.
The city also approved a cooperative agreement with the CRA that would allow the organization to reimburse Scottville for $33,800 of the cost of the work, using grants obtained for the project.
The city itself will kick in $5,000. City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said he’ll look into supplementing gathering donations to offset the expense, but the city has the funds on-hand now, and he wants to get the work started.
“At this point, I’d just like to get this project done and over with,” Newkirk said. “It’s needed, especially right now. That streambank’s taken a beating … and in the grand scheme of things, $5,000 isn’t a hindrance, from a city budgetary standpoint.”
Work is set to begin on the streambank restoration on Oct. 24, according to D.J. Shook, a biologist with the CRA.
“We’d like to get the contractors ready to go starting the last full week of October, and they would wrap the project up prior to Christmastime,” Shook said. “We’ll get in there, (strengthen) the streambank, and get out of there before the hard winter comes. That’s the plan.”
Shook said shrubs that are “integral” in the project’s design have been ordered and will be delivered to his office in Traverse City, then made available to Knoop Excavating for the work.
Shook also said he wants to use live willow cuttings to stabilize the reinforcement.
“That’s where we’re at,” he said. “I’m pretty excited.”
Shook said the CRA has obtained all necessary federal and state permits, but a county soil erosion permit still has to be finalized following Monday’s selection of a contractor.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of both the contract and the cooperative agreement with CRA.
“We’re finally going to get this done,” Mayor Marcy Spencer said.
Commissioner Rob Alway credited Bruce Krieger, the city’s former mayor, with helping to get the project going.
Krieger spearheaded efforts to address the riverbank erosion after leaving office in 2020, devoting time to making connections with the CRA and obtaining grants and donations for the work.
The CRA’s plan to reinforce the streambank involves “bioengineered” methods, such as the installation of shrubs at various points throughout the 265-foot stretch. Shook previously told the Daily News the plan won’t interfere with fishing.
He said the shrubs will require little maintenance, and will self-reinforce as the their roots grow beneath the riverbank.
The plan also calls for the installation of root wads below the water surface; the placement of fabric-encapsulated soil lifts in the top 2 feet of the bank using onsite streambank soil; and the use of native willow stakes on the bank.
MARIJUANA BUSINESS
Another marijuana business has been approved for downtown Scottville.
Newkirk stated that he issued a permit to the Hempire Collective, a family-owned marijuana business hoping to set up shop in the former Steve’s Bar building on South Main Street.
“The only thing they were waiting on to purchase the building was the approval, which they got (Monday) morning,” Newkirk said. “So hopefully, in the very, very near future, they’ll have that sales contract completed.”
He said the business — run by the Porter family of Wise Township — is “very eager to start work on the building downtown.”
“They love Scottville, and the more times I’ve met with them, the more sold they are,” Newkirk said.
Hempire Collective is the second cannabis establishment approved by the city. The first, Sozo Companies based in Warren, is also still looking to move forward with a downtown Scottville location, but it might take longer than initially expected, according to Newkirk.
“They’re looking at altering their business plan because the market has taken such a dip,” he said. “They haven’t closed any stores and they aren’t doing poorly financially, but they want to make sure … that if the market doesn’t get back to where it was, they have a plan that allows them to stay competitive and stay in business.”
Newkirk said Sozo is eyeing the barbershop and vacuum repair center across from the Shell station, though he said the company has not finalized the sale.
“They are still very much interested, they just took a step back — not just from us, but everywhere — to make sure their business plan going forward is going to meet their needs and the needs of their customers.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk stated that South Main Street will be closed in the second week of October to have the railroad crossing replaced, with timber crossings installed.
The work is scheduled for Oct. 10-14, adding that final paving could take place as late as Oct. 17 or 18, according to Newkirk.