Identifying and understanding trauma and fostering success in the classroom were the issues discussed Tuesday by guest speakers during a regional professional learning day hosted by the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD).
Hundreds of educators from local school districts filled Peterson Auditorium to attend presentations by Dr. Stephanie Grant, a developmental psychologist with Developmental Enhancement Behavioral Health, and Nicole Gitler and David Ladd from the Ottawa County Intermediate School District.
Grant’s presentation, held in the morning, focused on trauma and the importance of recognizing trauma in the classroom, and how school districts can take steps toward being “trauma-informed.”
She discussed neuro-developmental trauma, how it affects students and how to rethink responses to students’ unwanted behaviors.
In the afternoon, Gitler and Ladd spoke to the crowd to discuss how to best prepare students for a life after K-12 education, referencing a framework called “Skills for Success.”
“Skills for Success is really our platform that helps us link our teachers to industry to help students prepare for whatever the next step might be,” Gitler told the Daily News. “We want them to really focus on (things like) communication, collaboration, critical thinking so that … all the things they’ve learned in high school, they’ll be able to apply in the real world, so they’ll be able to be the kind of employee that so many of our industry partners are looking for.”
She said continued education and how to prepare for it is also a key component.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.