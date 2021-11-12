Being as it is near Veterans Day; I went looking for something relating to our veterans. I came across an article titled, “The Cousins Who Started World War I,” by Andrew Koch in “Family Tree Magazine.” It states that it all comes back to England’s Queen Victoria’s family. No, this is not a story about Hawaiian Ohana. It is literally how the members of one European family could affect the world.
Depending on which website or history book you look at, you will find that there were between five to 10 things that may have led to the war. Among them were France and Russia’s unsatisfaction with the outcome of the Franco-Prussian war, the time European leaders were building up their military, trying to outdo each other. Several built up an empire of lands of countries that they controlled. Then you have Germany feeling hemmed in with France on one side in the west, Italy to the south and Poland on the East. They all began building alliances with other countries. And they were still building up their military. It was a bomb waiting for spark.
The History Channel website states that World War I began in 1914 after the death of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and Sophie, his wife, who were assassinated in Bosnia, a Balkan country. Ferdinand was future ruler of the Austrian-Hungarian Empire, which contained Bosnia and Herzegovina in Balkan region. That region had been in conflict for years. The archduke and wife were killed by a 19-year-old Serbian extremist. Thus, the Serbian government was blamed by the Austrians and Hungarians, who persuaded Heinrich Wilhelm in Germany to support them.
It just so happened that Russia had previously become allies with and backed Serbia. This set off a domino effect of events which led to the war. France joined with Russia in the fight, as did Britain, Italy, Japan and the U.S and were called the Central Powers. On the other side were the Central Powers: Austria-Hungary, Germany, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire.
Now with all this going on, Koch blames it on one family, Queen Victoria of England’s family. It just struck me as odd.
Here is the method to his madness. Queen Victoria was once considered the “Grandmother of Europe.” And in a way it was true. Family Trees Magazine is a genealogy magazine. So… here we go. Victoria had nine children Victoria, Albert, Alice, Alfred, Helena, Arthur, Leopold and Beatrice.
Vicky married short term German Emperor Frederick III and their son was Kaiser Wilhelm, remember that name? Their daughter, Sophia married Constantine of Greece. Albert was heir to the crown and his son, George followed him and king and his daughter, Maud married Prince Carl of Denmark. Alice’s daughter, Alexandria, married the future czar of Russia, Czar Nicholas II. Duke Alfred’s daughter was Marie, married Prince Ferdinand of Romania, and became the Queen of Romania. Helena married the prince of Schweiz-Holstein. It became the northern state of Germany. Louise died without children, but married an English nobleman. Arthur governed Canada. Margaret, his daughter, married the crown prince of Sweden, Gustav Adolph. Although Leopold, Duke of Albany died young, he left a son, Charles fought for Germany. Last, but not least, Beatrice, married a German Prince. Her daughter, Victoria Eugenie married King of Spain Alfonso XIII. You can see where we are going. It was her kids.
Here are the feuding family members:
Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany (grandson);
King Constantine of Greece (son-in-law);
King George V of England (grandson);
King Hakon XII of Norway (son-in-law);
Tzar Nicholas II of Russia (son-in-law);
Ferdinand I of Romania (son-in-law);
Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf of Sweden (son-in-law);
King Alfonso XIII of Spain (son-in-law).
It was Victoria’s hope that these marriages would bring Europe and England together. Fortunately, she died before her plans went south. Spain, Sweden and Norway remained neutral in the fight. His attempt to stay neutral cost Constantine his throne in Greece. Charles, Leopold’s son was stripped of his title for fighting for the Germans.
Stratego anyone?