SCOTTVILLE — Susan Evans of the Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association discussed 10 warning signs for the disease Thursday afternoon during the Scottville Senior Center’s Lunch and Learn program in Scottville.
Evans, a Scottville native, was happy to share more about Alzheimer’s during the presentation.
“There are many types of dementia. Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. Sometimes, people use it interchangeably,” said Evan, who is the program coordinator for the Michigan Chapter. “There’s all types of dementia. There’s probably hundreds of them, at this point.”
Evans said often the people who see the 10 signs aren’t the ones who are living it. She is approached about some daily things that people forget, but then remember later, which is normal.
“The person who is experiencing it is often the last one to notice it,” she said. “If they do notice it, they tend to not want to share that.”
One warning sign of dementia is memory loss that disrupts daily life.
“Alzheimer’s tends to take away the most recent (memory) first,” she said. “It’s walking out with your friends after having breakfast and saying, ‘I don’t know where my car is.’ And they’re like, ‘Bruce, that’s your truck right in front of us. You just got that a couple of months ago.’”
Another are challenges in planning or solving problems, and a third is difficulty completing familiar tasks. The fourth is being confused with time and place.
Evans said that confusion can be scary, and it shows when people are stuck in those moments where they can’t recall where they are or how they got there.
“Not being able to recover from that after a couple of seconds and being stuck in that” is a sign, she said.
The fifth sign is understanding visual images and spatial relationships, and she said an increase in fender-benders could be a sign. The sixth was having problems speaking or writing, but not trouble finding the right word to say. The seventh included misplacing items, but also having the inability to retrace steps to find them. The eighth is decreased or poor judgment.
“One thing we see with this is bad hygiene or poor grooming,” Evans said.
Another sign is withdrawing from work or social activities, that is not normal. The 10th and last was changes in mood and personality.
Evans said the Alzheimer’s Association has assistance available for those who are caring for or looking to learn more.
“We do a lot of caregiver support,” Evans said. “One of the programs that we have is dementia support program, and it covers Mason County.”
It’s geared for people 60-and-older to work with a social worker to manage stress and find resources for the care-givers of those with Alzheimer’s. There is a dementia care-givers support group on the second Thursday of the month at the Ludington Senior Center.
There is also a veterans support group, and there is a support group for grief after dementia in conjunction with Hospice of Michigan.
“Our people that are in our support groups, they become best friends,” Evans said. “But then, one person’s person with dementia dies. And now they feel like, ‘Now, where do I go? I not really part of a caregivers’ support group with dementia any more. My person died. But they don’t want to necessarily want to go to a grief group where people are dealing with different types of grief because dementia is so different.”
Evans said she recommends getting a cognitive screening, and an early diagnosis is key.
“You don’t realize at the beginning, it’s your last opportunity to be part of things. It’s your last opportunity to make your wishes known, to make financial decisions. That can really help the care-giver,” she said.
She did have some tips to help to protect the brain from cognitive decline, and they’re to be done each day. Evans recommended, based on research, to exercise to a sweat; good nutrition that includes green, leafy vegetables; staying social; and, something that stimulates the brain.