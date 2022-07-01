Pere Marquette Motoring Club members celebrated their organization’s 50th anniversary Friday with a vintage car show at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Known as the “Motor Muster,” the event drew dozens of car owners looking to talk shop and size up each other’s rides.
Cars as old as a 1924 Model T were lined up in the field along US-10 while occasionally old-timey horns honked, loud engines roared and the smell of gasoline bloomed in the exhaust.
Club member and event chair Bob Andrews said other highlights of the day included a “very rare” 1936 Cord Westchester sedan.
He said there was also a low-mileage 1938 Ford Deluxe once owned by the brother of Swift Lathers, who figures prominently in Oceana County history. For decades, Lathers wrote and printed a weekly newspaper out of his home in Mears.
“Every car’s got a story. Every car owner has a story,” said Andrews. “Everybody who’s here is here because they love cars, and we wanted to be at a place where we could be seen and noticed.”
That included Trinidad Rios, previously the club’s president for more than 10 years. He brought his red 1964 Ford F-100 pick-up truck, which he rescued about 35 years ago from a friend who didn’t quite value it the way Rios did.
“He was using it to haul firewood in,” Rios said. “He called me up and he says, hey, I’m stuck out in the woods with a truck full of wood. I need somebody to come pull me out.”
Rios towed him out and told him he was going to ruin that truck. His friend protested that he needed it for firewood — but Rios was adamant it shouldn’t be used for that. So he traded his own truck, which was 10-15 years newer, for it.
“He was not too happy because he wanted some money, too,” Rios said. “I told him no. It’s out of the question.”
The truck has served him well, becoming his prized vehicle. He said he used it to trail his friend Gary Horton, who biked from Ludington to the Mackinac Bridge last summer for charity, racking up only $100 in fuel expenses along the way.
Back home, Rios said he has a 1964 convertible earmarked for his youngest granddaughter.
“She says, I want the convertible … so I can go up and down the lake and tease the boys with it,” he said. “So I told her she’ll get the convertible. They’re good kids to me, so I’ve gotta take care of them.”
Also on display was a ‘47 Mercury owned by Hamlin Lake resident Vance Henretty. He said he drove two of those cars when he was a teenager, so it’s special to be back behind that particular wheel.
“I’m kind of living my second childhood,” he said. “I always kind of fancied having another one, so I decided at 82 years old, if I was going to do it, I better do it.”
He said it runs well, but driving it does make him appreciate the finer things.
“It wakes you up to how far we’ve come with automobiles,” he said. “No power steering, no air conditioning, crank up windows, standard transmission.”
Peering under a propped-up hood near the entrance, Doug Greenman said his “vintage car sickness” brought him to the fairgrounds in his ‘65 Ford Falcon.
He said he tries to get to a few of these events every summer to meet new people who appreciate cars the same way he does.
“There used to be a love for the automobile. Now they’re not,” he said. “I like to see the history of the automobile.”
Andrews said prizes were donated from around the community and given out to each participating car owner. Prizes included car-cleaning supplies from AutoZone and a “really nice” cooler on wheels, he said.
Club members said they’d like to thank Stan Bennett, who has been in the hospital for three weeks, for his efforts in organizing the event.