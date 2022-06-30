FREE SOIL — Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm was certainly rocking Thursday, as children and adults with special needs came together for a barn dance and potluck.
A few dozen participants came mostly from group homes to eat lunch together, boogie in the barn and go in the field to spray each other with a firehose.
The point of the day is to reach a hand out to “forgotten people,” said farm owner Nancy Supran.
“These guys have nowhere to go,” she said. “Here, they can be themselves. They can socialize. No one’s staring at them.”
To sum it all up, she said “everybody’s entitled to a smile.”
Twelve individuals with special needs were visiting the farm from the Hope Network campus in Paris, Michigan.
Stefanie Mortensen, a life skills coach at Hope Network, said she takes people there to be “with other people like themselves for the afternoon — and it’s free.”
“I think it just makes them feel good,” she said. “And they know each other, sometimes … from other activities, like Special Olympics and stuff, so it’s just another opportunity for them to get together.”
First, lunch was served by volunteers, including some from the Knights of Columbus Pere Marquette Council 1492.
Then, a bubble machine was turned on in the barn. For about a half hour, people did the hokey pokey, the chicken dance, the YMCA, cha-cha slide, limbo and other popular dances.
A cheer erupted when it was announced that the Fountain Area Fire Department truck in the field was ready for some hose-spraying action.
Firefighter John Kwiatt was there to help participants point the hose while their friends danced in the water.
He said the fire department has been “coming out here for years,” and he looks forward to it every year.
“I take time off of work just for it,” he said. “It’s a good time. It’s for a good cause.”