FOUNTAIN — Eight years ago, Joe Riker was a freshly licensed realtor living in a big log cabin he’d built himself.
But in 2014, a truck crashed into his car while he was waiting at a stoplight, taking all of that and more.
Left with a condition similar to Parkinson’s disease and a litany of other complications — including one that requires round-the-clock medication, or he’ll be virtually paralyzed — he could no longer work.
After four years, his cabin in Eden Township, which had been his “sanctuary,” was foreclosed upon.
He has spent much of the time since then in a “depressing” and “drafty” trailer in Fountain, fearing snow would cave in its sagging roof.
But fortunately for him, his days building cabins aren’t over yet.
On Riker’s 20-acre lot in Fountain, some of his ex-Amish buddies are building him a new log cabin, free of charge.
His connections among the Amish — forged over years building log cabins side-by-side with them — got him the money, manpower and materials for a 24-foot by 36-foot white cedar cabin designed for his disabilities, with one floor and no steps.
“I can’t talk about it without getting emotional over the generosity,” Riker told the Daily News, holding back tears.
On Monday, two of Riker’s ex-Amish pals, some of their sons and another worker put a roof on the cabin, using a crane to raise truss after truss to workers standing on top, who screwed them down.
The effort is being led by Daniel Ray Miller — who co-owned the Amish log home company Riker worked for — and builder and West Shore Market owner Ivan Hershberger, for whom Riker drove oversize loads of prefab homes all over the state.
Both are former Amish from the same Scottville area community where Riker, an outsider, earned a deep respect through hard work and dependability, even learning to speak Dutch.
“They’re like brothers and sisters to me,” Riker said. “They adopted me, so to speak.”
He operated their boom truck, swinging logs out of the bed, and drove teams safely to and from job site after job site.
“When we needed somebody, he was there,” Miller said. “You told Joe to be there at 4 o’clock in the morning, he was there at 3:55.”
In May, Riker reconnected with his old Amish friends at Miller’s daughter’s wedding. That’s when Miller, who had been living in Montana, fully grasped Riker’s situation.
Riker was asking if anyone could help re-roof his trailer, and maybe raise it up for some duct and plumbing work.
Miller didn’t like what he was hearing.
“Your trailer’s not worth spending the ton of money you want to spend,” Miller remembered saying. “I said, well, let me see what I can do. So I got with Ivan.”
Hershberger said “it was an easy decision” when Miller called asking if he’d help build Riker a cottage.
“Knowing where he is today, it just moves us,” Hershberger said. “Why wouldn’t we help him out?”
Getting that news was an “extremely emotional experience,” Riker said.
“I’ve never been the recipient of that type of generosity from anybody,” he said. “I had gotten used to negative things happening to me, and having something positive like this is something that I never would have expected.”
Riker’s new cabin is made from bug- and rot-resistant white cedar, and Miller expects it to be done by the end of October.
Riker said he likes cabins because “they’re warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.” But he especially liked that the threshold on his old red-pine cabin seemed to absorb all negativity as soon as you passed through it.
“Everything that happened wasn’t able to penetrate that interior of that log home,” he said. “It was a very secure place.”
And now, on East Manales Road, he’s got a new one he’s sure will “mean as much or more.”
“I can’t believe how blessed I am, in general, to not only have had one log home — a new one — but to have two,” he said.
“Not very many people ever get to experience that. So I’m thankful.”