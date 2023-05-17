Spattered by a rain of sparks, bladesmith Wade Appledorn grinds away with an artisan type of craftsmanship that rises to the cutting edge of excalibur excellence.
His hand-forged knives, axes and suchlike sharpened treasures are worthy of comparison to the legendary King Arthur’s mythical, magical sword. His rural Ludington-based business, W & A Northern Forge where his sole co-worker and business partner — or perhaps that should be “soul” — is his wife of 18 years, Anna.
Together, W & A — Wade and Anna — specialize in designing, grinding, buffing and polishing razor-sharp collectible cutlery, many of which are one-of-a-kind, and their matching hand-stitched sheaths — he creates the former, she creates the latter.
“Wade’s skills grow with each day, (it’s been) an evolution of talent and it’s been such an honor to see the growth,” said Anna. “He’s done a Scottish Claymore replica of ‘Brave Heart,’ he did Frodo’s sword from ‘Lord of the Rings,’ Gimli’s axe from ‘Lord of the Rings,’ a Rambo III knife, Brad Pitt’s knife from ‘Legends of the Fall,’ he’s done Viking Seax traditional athames, skinners, gut hooks, buck knives, Bowies, Ka-bars and custom knives.
“He recently made a custom knife for Navy veteran state trooper’s retirement, made with authentic teak from the deck of battleship New Jersey. He also restores and cleans knives that have broken or need buffing.”
A military historian, Wade meticulously carved out of wood 6-foot-long detailed models of two iconic World War II battleships, the celebrated USS Missouri and the German giant Bismark. Those projects took him about two years each to carve, bow to stern.
Over their years he’s also crafted some of their home furnishings, including cabinets and tables, and some time ago when he wanted to expand his rustic wood shop he did just that by simply recycling old lumber he retrieved from various out buildings on his property. Quite naturally, he heats his wood shop-turned-blacksmith shop with, what else, a wood stove.
“All this started 10 years ago with our men’s group from the church,” said Wade. “Our pastor wanted to know if I would host a men’s group and call it ‘Men of Steel’ and have a half-hour Bible study and then let the guys mess around with the forge to see what that was like.
“That’s when I really started to dig into making the knives and swords. And then I just kind of picked at it for six or seven years and then when COVID hit I started to do it full time. It was a hobby before it became my profession, something I just did for myself.”
Wade’s blue-collar work ethic, along with his artistic vision and hands of a carpenter, got the expected push to take up bladesmithing from an expected source — his wife, Anna.
“My wife just started to push me to just do it and so I did, all by trial and error and learned from there,” he said. “The woodworking kind of lends itself to what I now forge. Anna does all my sheath work, she’s the other half (of all of this).
“I bet ya’ I’ve made 300 or more (knives and swords over the years) all hand forged. When you’re talking about a sword it’ll take me, start to finish, about two or three weeks. A knife will usually take me between 10 and 12 hours.”
Wade and Anna have developed a customer base that reaches across the country and they’ve even shipped their knives as far as Australia.
“Most of the time, when people call, they have their own design in their heads,” said Wade. “I’ll just get a picture from them and the measurements.”
For all his artistry and craftsmanship, or perhaps it’s because of them, the roots of Wade’s creative genius have been cultivated by and with his two most precious life tools — faith and family.
“Everything I’ve learned has been through God,” Wade said eight years ago when he was interviewed for a story about his carpentry skills, a statement of faith he repeated this past weekend.
“God gave me this gift and with each project, I get better,” he said.
And so there you have it, if Wade has the hands of both a chiseled wood carver and hammer-wielding iron worker — scarred, bruised, chapped, calloused and worn — it is because the 1988 graduate of Mason County Central High School has done both at extraordinary levels all of his life.
But these days it’s his farrier skills that is putting bread on the family table and in making and selling those knives, he’s developed quite a following.
“Wade’s best seller has been his been his red, white and blue skinner,” said Anna, who tends to shy away from having her own photo taken though Wade is all smiles when he says “she’s the other half of this team.”
“His handle materials have included rams horn, white tail antler, caribou antler, cape buffalo horn, stabilized burl woods including maple, walnut and cottonwood, as well as birdseye maple, walnut, exotic woods from all over the globe, carbon fiber, acrylic, kirinite (and more).
“His knives are made out of 5160 and 1095 high carbon steel, which differs from stainless in that it sharpens easier and holds the edge longer. Wade gets steel from old field cultivators, leaf springs from vehicles and his 1095 is from files or ferriers files.”
Wade’s knives, axes, swords and Anna’s sheaths that hold them can be viewed on their Facebook page at W & A Northern Forge, where Wade and Anna also post weekly commercial clips that explain what they do.
This weekend they will carry their products to Baldwin to offer them for sale at the Blessing of the Bikes.
“When COVID hit, Wade could not be around others due to auto immune,” said Anna. “So this was the one thing that took him away from Floracraft where he was an employee of 29 years, and to where he could finally use his (bladesmithing) talents.”
Like his knives, Wade’s smiles are sharp and to the point — childlike, and a happy child, at that.
“I grew up making ships out of Legos,” he said, laughing. “And when dad told me to take his tools and carve my own sword, that got me going. Dad was a second generation wood carver. He built characters and swords — all hand carvings — with a pocket knife. It was something.
“And so I’ve been doing the same for almost 40 years now. I love it. And it’s a gift, it truly is a gift. I didn’t always know that everything about me has been a gift from God, but I do know it now.”
Quite naturally, Wade is an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He also is an accomplished welder and mechanic.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands,” he said. “Got that from my dad, and it’s something I’ve always been grateful for.”