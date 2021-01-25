Details are still being fleshed out, but both the state administration and a member of the state legislature are looking forward to the development of an Office of Rural Development.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined a large plan last week touted as a planned recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it included the office. The plan called for creating the office to address broadband, talent and infrastructure, among other issues. The office itself was being discussed prior to the pandemic, said Gary McDowell, director of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the pandemic only heightened the need for it.
“The issues came up with broadband… and there’s of course other issues. And with our food supply, we’ve seen just how vulnerable and fragile that is,” McDowell said.
McDowell said the office was initially going to work on expanding food processors operating in areas where there were few or none, so that farmers could get their crops processed closer to home. Now, with the pandemic, the mission of the office will be to push economic development on a broader scale.
The funding for the Office of Rural Development currently is from a surcharge on a mine in Marquette County.
“And that goes to all rural counties with populations of 60,000 and under,” McDowell said.
With the plans ahead, he said the office will need the assistance of more funding, and it will take some help from the state legislature.
“I think it’s pretty great. It’s been something I’ve been discussing for the past four years, five years. … It’s something that’s needed. … I’m excited,” said 35th District State Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, about the idea of an expanded Office of Rural Development.
VanderWall said it still needs to be presented to the state legislature, but, in terms of demonstrating the need to his colleagues from suburban or urban areas, he thinks there was a way to show those legislators why the idea has merit. He believes that getting some of them here, as he did when he hosted a charter fishing expedition on Lake Michigan, will allow those legislators to see the needs that rural areas have.
And, he believes the infrastructure in rural areas, including the expansion and improvement of internet service, is what will allow for businesses to grow and thrive in rural areas.
McDowell said the office should have bipartisan support in the legislature.
He said he envisions the Office of Rural Development, under the expansion proposed, to work alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development offices.
“We’ll be working in tandem with Michigan and the USDA. We’re going to be working across the state with municipalities that contact us. We will see this office as a conduit between the state, local and federal governments and work to increase the amount of funding for these projects,” he said on Friday. “It’s all coming together right now. We’ve spent a week on this since the announcement.
“There’s a lot of interest and enthusiasm for it. It’s been really encouraging, and we know we have so much to do.”
The internet and broadband needs exposed by the pandemic are just a part of the infrastructure issues McDowell said the office could look to solve. McDowell said wastewater treatment, the building and maintaining of railroads or street and road repairs near food processors all could be a part of the expanded office’s purview.
“This is going to be a focal point instead of everyone going in their own directions,” he said. “We’ll pool resources. We want to work very closely with our business leaders and all of our advocates and our local governments, and then find out what their needs are.”
McDowell emphasized that, because the announcement was made last week, his department and others are only now beginning to form ideas about what to do.
“It’s going to be a little while,” he said. “By this summer, we hope to be fully operational.
“This is probably going to be one of the bright spots of the pandemic. We realize we have shortfalls. We just have to keep vigilant for these next several months. While we’re waiting for the vaccination, wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands.”