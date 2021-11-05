Efforts to bring new businesses, and the economic benefit they generate, to Mason County have continued for well over a century as our community transitioned from lumber to manufacturing and tourism. One of the earliest chapters in this effort took place in the 1890s headed by The Citizens Development Company.
This group worked to develop the new Manufacturer’s Addition located on the north side of Ludington. Building on an extensive promotion campaign, lots for homes were sold, factories were attracted to the region and the city took action is support of these activities.
In the April 2, 1953 edition of the Ludington Daily News, historian Rose D. Hawley described this 1890s activity, “Water mains were being laid in the addition: James Street was being improved, the telephone had been introduced and a railroad spur was planned by Flint & Pere Marquette Railway Co. out to the factories.”
Eventually four factories were planned in this new addition. While none of those original businesses would survive for more than few years, three of those buildings would become home to many other businesses over the decades. The history of the fourth factory, Ludington Radiator Manufacturing Company, is unclear.
801 N. Rowe St.
Mendelson Manufacturing Company, a maker of men’s clothing, opened a factory at 801 N. Rowe Street on the northwest corner of Rowe and Whittier Streets in the new Manufacturer’s Addition. Unfortunately the company survived only a few years before succumbing to the economic depression of the late 1890s. In 1953 Francis Caswell Hanna, historian and a local resident of that time, wrote, “The times were not ripe for change, the pants factory folded, the Mendelsons moved away...”
After remaining vacant for some time the building would later house several other companies and be expanded to its present size. Tubbs Manufacturing Co. made wood type and other products related to the printing industry in the building from 1904 to 1911. The Carrom Company in its earlier days operated in the building from 1911 to 1916 producing games sold throughout the United States. The Haskell Manufacturing Company, headed by inventor and businessman Henry H. Haskell (1863-1940), produced a specialty type of plywood and canoes made with this unique material in the building from 1913 to 1933.
In addition several other smaller companies operated in a portion of the factory or at least announced intentions to do so. These included Ludington Manufacturing Company producing pianos, Glengarry Upholstering Company and cigar makers Lubetsky Bros. & Kleiner Company.
In the mid 1930s with the country in the midst of yet another economic downturn the building remained unoccupied until the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) used the building at its headquarters while construction of the Ludington State Park and other local projects were undertaken.
Wolverine Sportswear Company acquired the building in 1944. This company produced coats and jackets at that location until 1989. Ludington Machine and Tool Corporation leased a portion of the building and produced metal shelving and racks for a few years during this period. From 1989 to 2019 the building was utilized by Change Parts Inc. as part of their packaging equipment operations.
Today the original Mendelson Building is being renovated and repurposed as The Lofts on Rowe by Michigan Community Capital to provide much needed housing in the City of Ludington.
814 N. Rowe St.
The E.G. Whitacre Company was incorporated on Nov. 8, 1892 with E. G. Whitacre, William Cartier (1873-1918) and H. S. Fuller as stockholders. The company planned to manufacture specialty wood products, but like all the other original plants in the new addition, the Whitacre Company did not survive and folded in 1894. The company was quickly reorganized as Cartier Enameling Company with three members of the prominent Cartier family as officers; Antoine E. Cartier (1836-1910) president, Warren E. Cartier (1866-1934) vice president and Charles Cartier (1875-1959) secretary/treasurer.
The Cartier interests were sold to the Handy Things Company in 1901. A decade later Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933) became president of this company with his son Robert L. Stearns (1872-1939) as vice president and longtime associate W. T. Culver (1863-1940) as secretary/treasurer.
In 1919 Walter H. Pleiss (1886-1980) assumed ownership. A new building was constructed in 1930 but the factory would close in the 1980s, 88 years after the Whitacre operation began.
North Rowe Street at Longfellow Street
The Standard Cloth Co. produced window shade cloth. It was founded by Oren Durham of Chicago in October 1892, but was out of business and sold at auction in 1894. Within a short time the Carrom-Archarena Company was operating in the building producing games and other wooden products. The company became Carrom Company when ownership transferred to Justus S. Stearns.
By the 1960s production was focused on wooden furniture and similar products until Carrom moved its operation to Mississippi in 1972. The building was later purchased by what is now FloraCraft. This highly successful company now occupies several buildings in the Manufacturer’s Addition.
The transition of the local economy, begun in the 1900s, continues today. Rose D. Hawley summarized it this way, “…the city gained a new addition within its designated boundaries, the last development of any size. Ludington, which up to that time depended on lumbering for its main industry was saying, ‘The king is dead, love live the king – Manufacturing.’”