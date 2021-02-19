Michael Rey started as the general manager for Lincoln Hills Golf Club in January.
He is no stranger to golf in Ludington. He’s been the director of operations at Hemlock Golf Club on Decker Road for going on eight years.
Michael is employed through Renaissance Golf Management, which oversees the management of both courses.
He will continue in both positions.
Originally from St. Cloud, Minn., Michael graduated from Ferris State University’s professional golf management program in 1988.
Straight out of college, he started to get golf clubs out of the sand.
“I would come to a struggling operation and help turn it around,” he said.
Treetops Resort in Gaylord and Long Prairie Country Club in Minnesota are two of his success stories.
He said Lincoln Hills isn’t in that situation, but he is looking to make some changes to the food and drink menus and expand the calendar of social activities.
“Lincoln Hills will have a fresh new look on the inside, a different menu and a counter full of activities for golfers and non-golfers,” Michael said.
He said Hemlock and Lincoln Hills are both unique courses that have a lot to offer.
“Ludington is home to two of the finest golf courses in West Michigan,” he said.
Hemlock is branded as “Michigan’s Most Unique Golf Experience.”
“What makes Hemlock unique is that it’s all natural. The trees and the sand were there already. A few things were molded, but otherwise there it was,” Michael said.
Lincoln Hills is a different golf course than what he’s been a part of, with such a huge social membership.
“It offers another challenge something I’ve never done,” he said.
During these winter months, Michael is doing the background work to get Lincoln Hills ready for when the course opens in the spring.
His goal is to increase membership and get the food and beverage area set up before the tentative May 14 kick-off. The course usually opens in mid-April.
“It depends on mother nature,” he said.
Michael said he enjoys being busy and is excited about overseeing both golf clubs.
“They’re two great facilities,” he said. “I don’t think it will be a challenge with the right people in place to help out. We’re on our way to getting that.”
Michael and his wife Gretchen just moved back to Ludington after a year spent in Massachusetts for her job as a certified board nurse midwife.
“It’s really special being back in this town,” he said. “This community is so generous and welcoming. It’s meant a lot to me for these past eight years. I’m glad to be back and a part of it.”