SCOTTVILLE — Constellations, planets, moons, meteors and more were on display Wednesday at the Scottville Library, where eager kids and families took trips to “outer space” thanks to a series of Starlab Planetarium presentations.
Rod Bisher of Dynamic School Assemblies from Keego Harbor acted as a guide for three flights of attendees, pointing out various notable celestial bodies and relaying facts about astronomy from the center of an inflatable, Mylar, bounce-house-esque mobile planetarium that filled the library’s entire community room.
Bisher said Wednesday’s presentations were geared toward increasing knowledge, and making it easier for families to appreciate the stars, planets and constellations.
“Today we’re really emphasizing going out underneath the stars as a family and how you can build memories that way,” Bisher told the Daily News. “We’re also making it really relevant to the library because there’s so many resources here for them to begin to learn how to look at the stars because they have lots of books on constellations and planets and things.”
Prior to entering the massive inflatable dome, Bisher primed library guests for the experience.
“We’re going to learn all about what’s up in the night sky, and what you guys can find yourselves, during the summer,” he said.
He also asked that the kids follow a few rules.
“Absolutely no talking,” Bisher said, asking each group to repeat it back to him.
That part was important, because of how sound travels inside the dome.
“It’s shaped like a big bubble,” he said. “The sound goes all around the walls and bounces off the middle, and we’ll hear everything you say.”
Onlookers seemed impressed, and broke the “no talking” rule once or twice as they eagerly shouted out answers to Bisher’s questions about the moon, the stars, the sun and the planets that share a solar system with the earth.
Children’s librarian Katie McPike said Starlab is an important part of the library’s programming because it gives kids a chance to experience one without having to travel all the way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, home of the nearest proper planetarium.
“This is the only time most kids are going to see a planetarium,” McPike said.
She said the Mason County District Library brings the Starlab program to the area once a year, and it’s done so for about a decade.
“We do it every year, we just swap places,” McPike said. “One year it’s in Scottville, and then Ludington will have it, and we’ll go back and forth.”
During Wednesday’s presentations, kids also learned about the seasons, the distance between the celestial bodies, and the valuable minerals that can be found in some hard-to-reach asteroids orbiting Jupiter. The minerals are worth “quadrillions” of dollars, according to Bisher, and experts have been trying to figure out a way to extract them.
Bisher remarked to the kids that maybe, someday, they can join NASA to help figure out how to retrieve those minerals and bring them back home.