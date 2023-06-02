The Ludington Elementary School and Ludington Area Catholic School track and field day was held Friday at Mason County Central due to construction at Oriole Field. Students participated in events until around noon when the Mason County Sheriff’s Office decided to cancel the rest of the day due to extreme heat.
featured
Extreme heat cuts field day short
- By Kate Watkins Daily News Staff Writer
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Logging history rediscovered; Historic log from local mill recovered from PM Lake
-
Love Ludington Weekend to celebrate city's 150th
-
Residents attend meeting to voice concerns over Stearns Park parking
-
Locals making Ludington a vintage shopping destination
-
Prosecutor's office recused in open murder case
Trending Recipes
Poll
What are your plans for your summer vacation?
You voted: