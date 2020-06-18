Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that plans are being made to reopen Michigan’s K-12 schools with face-to-face instruction in the fall, following a lengthy period of remote learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement brought relief to school district officials within in the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD).
Ludington Area Schools
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said in a statement published to the district’s website that the district’s Return to School Task Force continues to work on a handful of scenarios in regard to fall instruction.
• One scenario includes face-to-face, in-person instruction with mitigating measures to keep students and staff safe.
• Another scenario includes a hybrid, modified schedule that combines in-person, face-to-face instruction for part of the week with virtual and online remote learning from home for the remainder of the week.
• The third scenario is a model that includes a virtual and online learning instructional program from home with a LASD teacher of record. This is being done so that the district is prepared for whatever mandates are required of schools.
Mason County Central
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that he is “extremely happy” with the decision to resume in-person instruction at the start of the 2020 school year.
“We need to get our students back to school to work directly with our highly-trained educators,” Mount stated in an email to the Daily News.
Mount stressed that he was proud of the work local educators put into remote-learning plans used by area schools to ensure students still had instruction during the cut-off 2019-20 school year, but he said there’s no replacement for face-to-face instruction.
“To hear that we will be back this fall is exciting for me, the Mason County Central Staff, our students and their parents, as I have heard from so many of them how much they miss school and need us to be open,” Mount stated.
He said he’s confident that sufficient safety measures will be implemented as part of Gov. Whitmer’s full plan, which will be revealed on June 30.
“I am cautiously optimistic that the mitigation measures that were referenced in the Governor’s announcement will allow for us to put an excellent educational plan together in the coming months while assuring that (health is) a priority,” he said. “We will know more in the next couple of weeks, as these measures will be rolled out by June 30.
“The rest of the details will be digested as we receive them and we will be ready for our students.”
Mount said MCC is planning to be ready for class to resume on Sept. 8, just after the Labor Day holiday.
Mason County Eastern Schools
Mason County Eastern is ready for its students, according to Superintendent Paul Shoup.
All they are missing are the details, he said.
“We are fully ready to welcome this kids back,” Shoup said. “We have a plan and protocols in place for cleaning. We are ready and anxious to have the kids back in the fall.”
MCE has been busy preparing for the annoucement that students would return.
The school board approved the purchase of water bottle filling stations to replace the drinking fountains, clasrooms were measured for social distancing and food service has talked through various scenarios, such as delivering to classrooms and stagered lunches.
One of the remaining issues is bussing, Shoup said.
“Probably the biggest challenge will be bussing. We don’t know what the minimum requirements will be. Our average on each bus is 55 to 60 kids. If that’s cut in half it would take some logistics to change the routes,” he said.
They are waiting to see if there will be requirements for tempertature checks each time a student boards. If so, the school will likely have to add another staff member to each bus.
“There are more questions than answers right now, but I know that people are working on it,” he said.
The school is also prepared for in-person learning to end if there is a second wave of cases.
“We developed a partial day plan and have a robust remote learning plan that we can implement in a day or two,” Shoup said. “We are pepared to make adjustments. The students need to be here. We miss the kids.”
Finances are still a question mark.
Though the schools have not been told exactly how much the shortfall of funds will be, Shoup will present a budget for the 2020-21 school year at the next board meeting.
“I’ll use the most up-to-date information I have available, knowing it will be amended later,” he said. “The legislation and treasury haven’t moved yet. The state doesn’t have to have its budget until October, so it probably won’t be until then. They’re also waiting on federal (financial assistance).”