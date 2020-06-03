“Wined by Friends Mason County MI” is a Facebook group for people over 21 years old who want to give and receive gifts — no strings attached.
For someone to “get wined” is to have another person deliver wine to their doorstep without knowing who did it.
It’s a way to boost morale, according to Niki Shafer, founder and an administrator for the local group.
“It’s been a lot of fun and a rewarding experience. I wanted to get out of all the negativity I was experiencing,” Niki said.
