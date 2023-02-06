Ludington High School counselors and the Michigan College Advisers will be available from 5:30-6:30 p.m., tonight, to help interested parents and/or seniors complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in Room 318 at LHS.
Computers will be available for use and light refreshments will be provided. In order to create an account, the student and parent must bring their own social security numbers, their own phones (if owned) and their own personal email account information. For questions, call the LHS counseling office at 231-845-3860.
The FAFSA is required for students to access any financial aid and many scholarships, including the Mason County Promise and the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship. The Promise Scholarship is guaranteed to all graduates of LHS planning on attending West Shore Community College and the Achievement Scholarship is a new program offered to 2023 Michigan graduates who have an expected family contribution of $25,000 or less (determined by the FAFSA).
The Michigan Achievement Scholarship offers:
• Up to $2,000 if the student attends an eligible training provider in Michigan, per year, up to two years.
• Up to $2,750 if the student attends a Michigan community college, per year, up to three years.
• Up to $4,000 if the student attends a Michigan private college or university, per year, up to five years.
• Up to $5,500 if the student attends a Michigan public university, per year, up to five years.