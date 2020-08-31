Locals spent Saturday raising money for the Western Michigan Fair Association on Saturday, with help from McDonald’s.
From 7 a.m. to around 4 p.m., donations were collected in one of the McDonald’s drive-thru lanes to help support the WMFA and its causes within the community, including the Western Michigan Fair, canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With a $1,000 donation from McDonald’s itself, and hundreds of dollars from invested community members, organizers were thrilled with the result.
“I believe it was a huge success,” said Sheri Howe, fair board secretary. “McDonald’s was phenomenal to work with, and they gave us everything we needed. They gave us space, they supplied us with free drinks and food and anyone who donated was able to receive a free coupon from McDonald’s, too.
“(McDonald’s) had two of its cars there… and we brought our mascot down, and that helped drum up some business,” Howe said.
The initial plan was to hold a 12-hour fundraiser throughout the day, but by mid-afternoon, much of the traffic in the drive-thru lanes had slowed, Howe said. Still, about $1,326 was raised at the golden arches.
“McDonald’s gave us $1,000 and then we collected $326 and some change at the drive-thru,” she said.
That wasn’t all, however. After they left the site of the restaurant, Howe said the WMFA turned on a donation option on its Facebook page, which continued throughout the day and well into Sunday, resulting in about $200 in additional donations.
Funds will be used to help with operating costs for the WMFA after canceled events such as horse shows and the fair itself led to a loss of revenue.
Howe said members of public were saddened by the loss of the events this year — many of which are annual traditions for Mason County residents — but still contributed in order to help ensure those events return in 2021.
“Everyone we talked to was very disappointed that we couldn’t provide our regular fair. They were looking forward to having it next year,” Howe said.
She added people did express thanks for the livestock auction held in mid-August.
Howe later added, “We want to thank McDonald’s and the support of our community without the continued support we would not be able to continue providing the best fair possible. The community has been super supportive of the fair and our youth in the area. Coming out and supporting us (Saturday) was greatly appreciated by the entire fair association.”
It went well enough that Howe said similar fundraisers will likely be held in the future.
“This is probably an event that we’ll do again,” she said.