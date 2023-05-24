The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Wednesday that the Western Michigan Fair Association was the recipient of a $100,000 grant toward the construction of a covered arena over one of the horse riding areas.
“That is very good news. It’s the first step on a long process,” said Marcia Hansen, spokesperson for the fair board. “Patience has been the key to this. We’ve got a long ways to go yet. I’m confident now that it will come to pass.”
The association was one of 23 county fairs to receive a portion of $1.5 million from MDARD. Seven associations — including the Western Michigan Fair — received $100,000 each, the most awarded to a single fair association.
The grants are targeted for building and other capital improvements on fairgrounds facilities.
Hansen said the process to bring a covered horse arena to the fairgrounds began two years ago, and the fair board is working with architects based in Grand Rapids to come up with plans that make the most sense for all parties involved.
“It’s going to have to have horse people say this is going to work for them,” Hansen said. “The county is still going to have to give final approval.”
The fair board, with the county’s backing, is pursuing grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, and the grant proposal is still going through the decision process.
Overall, the cost is expected to be more than $2 million.
The fair board also received a bit of good news recently from one of its longtime partners that brings shows to the Mason County Fairgrounds. Hansen said the Michigan Quarterhorse Association is planning to invest $80,000 on the fabrication and installation of temporary horse stalls — 51 additional stalls in all.
“They just let me know three weeks ago that because of the difficulties of renting portable stalls at the community center (at the fairgrounds), they have stepped forward to make a commitment of 51 stalls.”
The news about the MDARD grant plus the investments coming from organizations such as the Michigan Quarterhorse Asssociation is lifting the spirits of the fair board, Hansen said. There is some optimism when it comes to the Michigan DNR Trust Fund.
“It helps us pick up our spirits again,” she said. “It’s because of the length of time we’ve been working on it, it’s hard to keep everybody excited… This is the kind of thing that we need.”