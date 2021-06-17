Hundreds of quarter horses will be at the Mason County Fairgrounds starting next week, as both the Spartan Spectacular and the Harbor Classic horse shows will be in town.
Both shows are under the umbrella of the Michigan Quarter Horse Association and will be on the grounds for roughly three weeks.
The quarter horse shows will begin with the Spartan Spectacular on Friday, June 25 and continue through Sunday, June 27. Participants will take break on Sunday, July 4 the Harbor Classic will start and run through Saturday, July 10.
Marcia Hansen, who serves as chair of the equestrian committee with the Western Michigan Fair Association board, said the people who come to area for the Harbor Classic just love the area and wish they could stay longer.
“Participants will start arriving on Tuesday,” Hansen said. “On Wednesday, that is when people will start seeing the fairgrounds start to fill up.”
Hansen said the Spartan Spectacular — a show that was held at Michigan State University — will be separate show, with a separate set of points.
After that show, the participants will take a break to enjoy the area.
“At that point they are on vacation,” Hansen said. “The will have their horses (on the grounds), they can still practice, they can do everything that they like to do. But they have five days to enjoy our community.”
Hansen said on Saturday, July 3 the Harbor Classic will officially kick off with a trail challenge. The show will run until July 10.
“We are gearing up for it now,” she said. “Crews are pulling up wood chips off the track, which were used last year for footing reasons under one of the horse tents.”
Hansen said there’s currently a 72-horse stall tent on the grounds, as well as stalls in the community center and have gotten the race horse barn cleared out to account for the roughly 450 quarter horses that will be on the grounds for the two shows.
There will be participants from all over the state and country — exhibitors who continue to come year after year, according to Hansen.
She said the income that the shows bring to the fairgrounds is remarkable.
“We are so lucky to have these fairgrounds and they are so diversified,” Hansen said. “Fairgrounds are struggling in other places and that is why we work so hard. We have a wonderful community. We have the water, we are a tourist area — all of these things add into the grounds.”