The Fall Celebration is back for its second year, returning Friday and Saturday to downtown Scottville.
The event will kick off with a highly anticipated free concert from the Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. on Friday, under a 40-foot by 140-foot tent on Main Street.
The free concert is sponsored jointly by the City of Scottville and West Shore Community College. In addition to opening the Fall Celebration, the show will also serve as the first offering in WSCC’s Performing Arts Series for the 2022-23 season.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said co-hosting a major concert with the college is something the city would like to turn into an annual activity.
While the big concert is on Friday, there will be plenty of additional activities organized by the Downtown Development Authority on Saturday.
The DDA is excited about the combination of the concert and the celebration. DDA member Nancy Sanford said having the Verve Pipe perform is “really huge and really essential for Scottville.”
Saturday will offer a full slate of fall-themed activities, Newkirk said.
“It’s going to be very similar to last year, with a pedal pull for the kids, a bounce house, pumpkin painting, a tractor pull at Jabrocky Excavating, nine-hole putt-putt golf, touch-a-truck with many emergency vehicles (and more),” Newkirk said. “There’s going to be a cornhole tournament, bingo at the senior center, hourly prize drawings and we’re going to have music on the stage all day.”
Live music acts slated for Saturday include Meg Gunia, who performs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Scottville Clown Band, performing from 3 to 5 p.m.; and Flat Broke from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sanford said the Fall Celebration’s musical selection reflects the importance of performing-arts education in west Michigan, as several of the acts on the roster have local roots.
“The Scottville Clown Band is a huge draw for the community. They originated here, so it’s a great way to honor them,” she said.
Sanford added that Gunia, Flat Broke and even the Verve Pipe have connections to the area.
Newkirk said the musical offerings on Saturday will pause for the Miss Mason County Pageant from, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Contestants Sam Hanson, Hannah Allen, Holly Bowen, Jenna Draper and Maxie Green will vie for the crown during that event.
One new addition to this year’s festival is that the city’s Outdoor Social District will be open, allowing attendees to walk around the downtown area with beverages from North Branch Winery and Charlie’s Bar, Sanford said.
The Fall Celebration will also feature disc golf, food vendors, and kids activities presented by Sandcastles Children’s Museum, the Scottville Library, the Mason-Lake Adult Education program and United Methodist Church.
For a full list of activities and events, visit the Downtown Scottville Facebook page, or find event posters around town.
During the festival, traffic will be rerouted around the downtown area.
South Main Street will be shut down from midday Thursday until around noon on Monday.
Eastbound U.S. 10 traffic will be redirected to South Reinberg, First and Second streets, and Columbia Avenue, while westbound U.S. 10 traffic will be directed to North Columbia Avenue, Broadway and Reinberg streets. Local traffic will still be permitted for residents.
U.S. 10 though the city will be closed from noon on Friday until after the festivities on Saturday night.
Newkirk said this year’s festival has a “bigger footprint” than last year’s, with “more going on in town.”
He added that there’s “lots of events for adults and kids downtown.”
Sanford said the hope is to keep improving on the festival year after year.
“The first year was a huge success and we just want to continue on and make it better every year if possible,” she said. “We hope people can come down and check it out.”