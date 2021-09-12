SCOTTVILLE — It was a mix of things in downtown Scottville on Saturday during its first-ever Fall Celebration.
The event cast a spotlight on downtown businesses. Vendor booths lined the storefronts along South Main Street, and ribbon cuttings were held for three businesses that opened this year.
The street was blocked to the south by a hulking John Deere combine, and a large tractor was parked by a pedal pulling station, evoking Scottville’s agricultural roots.
But the centerpiece of the event was a ceremony dedicated to the area’s law enforcement officers, firefighters and medical responders, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Scottville Downtown Development Authority Chair Joe Knowles said the Fall Celebration, along with other future events, is all about “bringing peoples’ attention to Scottville.”
“We’re slowly but surely focused on revitalizing our downtown, and those events are going to be part of that revitalization for sure,” Knowles said.
Kids had plenty to do, whether it was a ride on the Scottville Choo-Choo mini-train, a turn in the bounce house, pumpkin painting or hopping into the farm equipment and emergency vehicles on display.
Nine holes of minigolf were spread around the event, and in a grassy alley, there was a cornhole tournament. The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings for Gold N Deals, North Branch Winery and My Natural Doctor.
Minigolf and other activities gave attendants the chance to win prizes, including night stays in the Cartier Mansion and the P.M. Lake Lodge, a kayak and gift cards to Wesco and The Bottle and Can.
Local band Cats & Jammers provided a combination of country classics and patriotic songs in the early afternoon. The Scottville Clown Band then took up positions in front of the combine for a two-hour performance.
During an intermission in the Clown Band’s performance, emergency responders from across Mason County filed through the audience’s lawn chairs and formed a crescent facing the band.
After the band played a round of “God Bless America,” Tom Thomas, pastor of the Open Heart Fellowship church, shared his memories of 9/11. He drew a parallel between “the first responders that were heroes” that day and responders serving in the Scottville area today.
The Scottville Optimist Club presented Life EMS and Scottville’s police and fire departments with checks for $500 each.
In a speech, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole spoke of a “war raging … on American soil” against emergency responders, but he said he saw hope in the crowd gathered at the ceremony.
He said 266 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty this year, citing the Officer Down Memorial Page website. Of those deaths, 62 are identified as deaths from assault.
To close the ceremony, a Clown Band trumpeter played “Taps.”
Jeremy Goble, chief of the Free Soil-Meade Fire Department, said Saturday’s show of support “really means a lot.”
“It’s nice to see the turnout and appreciation,” Goble said. “You know it’s out there, but just to see it, it opens your eyes.”
The event was seen by some as a successor to the city’s Harvest Festival, a longstanding tradition last held in 2016.
While that festival doesn’t seem to be coming back, Saturday was an opportunity to form new traditions, said Samantha Schnitker, a DDA member who volunteered at the event.
Seated on the stoop of a downtown storefront, attendee Jerry Burden said the event lacked Harvest Festival’s “carnies and the ripoff games and iffy rides.” He said the event drew a “classier” — and, he said, older — crowd than the former festival, which may have its perks.
“It’s the more mature people who have money in their wallets, and that’s what they need in Scottville,” Burden said.