Wednesday was a big day for Michigan’s public schools, as districts in Mason County and throughout the state counted heads to report enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.
Enrollment is a critical component when determining how much a school district receives the following year in state school-aid dollars.
Wednesday’s count dictates 90% of school aid, while a winter county conducted in February accounts for 10%.
Mason County’s schools remained relatively steady in terms of numbers, but for the first time in years, some districts saw gains over the year.
Enrollment increased at Mason County Central and Ludington Area Schools compared to the fall 2021 count.
Mason County Eastern and Gateway to Success Academy both reported slight decreases compared to last year.
Fall counts are unofficial pending verification by an auditor with the West Shore Educational Service District, but all schools will benefit from a boost in per-pupil funding from the state.
School-aid allotments increased from $8,700 per-pupil in 2022-23 to $9,135 this year with the passing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year budget.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
Mason County Central saw an increase of 10 students compared to last year’s fall count, according to the unofficial tally.
Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that districtwide numbers totaled 1,207, up from 1,197 in October 2021.
It’s the first time the district has seen a bump in enrollment since the 2018-19 school year, and Mount said it’s made for a “really good start to the school year.”
“We’ve been at a slow trickle downwards, really since COVID,” Mount said. “So up 10 is nice.”
Mount said the district “really grew” in second and third grades, while the high school lost seven students, then gained seven back.
The district was not expecting to have such a high count.
“We graduated a class of 84, we’re bringing in a class of 70,” Mount said, adding that the kindergarten class was also pretty low.
Preliminary numbers ahead of Wednesday indicated that the district would have about 1,200 students.
Mount said it’s “really a nice sign of things to come.”
“Really, overall, we’re pretty darn solid, and I’m pleased with it,” he said. “I’ll take stable — we’ve had too many years of creeping down, even though we planned accordingly — so stable is good, but a little up is great.”
Mount also said there’s “great appreciation” for the additional funding approved by Gov. Whitmer and state legislators.
He said he “never thought he’d live to see” such an increase in school aid.
“I was here when we got cut $470 per student,” Mount said. “You flip that and you go up that $435 or so, and it feels completely different. … We’re excited about that.”
Mount said MCC is “in a good financial position,” not only due to state aid but thanks to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, but he added that “enrollment still drives that.”
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOLS
Ludington Area Schools also saw an uptick in enrollment, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Wednesday’s unofficial count actually revealed more students than the school was budgeting for.
Corlett said the district counted 2,087 students, which marked an increase in enrollment compared to the fall 2021 count of 2,079.
“We budgeted for 2,053, and that’s because most schools throughout Michigan have been seeing a declining number of students, and Mason County is no different,” Corlett said. “But we went up 13 students from last fall.”
That’s also an increase compared to the spring 2022 count of 2,049 students.
Corlett said the school district is happy to see its enrollment trend upward.
“Increased enrollment is good,” he said. “I think it goes to show our school-of-choice numbers are up.
“It’s a balance, too. We don’t want full classes, and it’s hard to hire teachers right now, but we’re committed to trying to keep small class sizes, especially in our elementary school.”
Ludington has been back in-formula — meaning the district relies on school-aid dollars — for the past few years, according to Corlett, who said it’s due to “changes in the assessment” of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant.
Corlett said the change has “negatively impacted” the district, but some of that has been offset by the bump in per-pupil funding.
“That’s a pretty big increase from last year,” Corlett said. “We’re seeing that the state school aid fund is doing well due to various factors.”
Corlett said the year is off to a good start for Ludington students, adding that, “as a district, we’re doing a good job focusing on what’s best for our kids.”
“It’s great that the COVID protocols are done with, and we’re back to focusing on education and learning,” he said.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN
Mason County Eastern counted 385 students, according to Superintendent Paul Shoup.
“This is lower than last year, however we had a large graduating class, and incoming kindergarten is normal size,” Shoup stated in a message to the Daily News.
In fall 2021, MCE counted 417 students. At the time, MCE was the only school district in the county to see an increase in enrollment compared to 2020.
Shoup said the decrease was anticipated, and he considers MCE’s enrollment to be steady.
“We predicted this decline,” Shoup stated, noting that the district is in line with the “trend of declining enrollment throughout the state.”
“We consider this a stable enrollment number,” he said.
GATEWAY TO SUCCESS ACADEMY
The public-charter Gateway to Success Academy in Scottville also saw a dip in enrollment, according to Superintendent Melissa Zumbach.
“We officially counted 109 kids,” Zumbach told the Daily News.
In October 2021, the school had 127 students enrolled.
Zumbach said the decrease is “not a significant drop,” and added that the school is “still getting new enrollments, even today.”
She said she believes numbers will climb in time for the spring count, which accounts for a lower percentage of student-aid funds.
“We anticipate that our numbers will be right where we want them by spring,” she said.