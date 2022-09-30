Fall Festival returns to Ludington State Park

The Friends of Ludington State Park group will host the return of the Ludington State Park Fall Festival from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Lake Michigan beach house.
The event will feature wagon rides with draft horses from Meadow Breeze Farms, a beach bonfire, apples, donuts and cider, as well as music by Mike Lenich and Debbie Chase — billed as “80 Cows MD” — at no cost to those attending.
Donations are appreciated.
“It is great to bring this fall event back to the Ludington State Park after not being able to hold it for the last three years. We are looking forward to having people come out and enjoy these free activities” said Patrick O’Hare, president of FLSP.
A Michigan Recreation Passport is required for vehicles entering the park.
For more information about Friends of Ludington State Park, visit www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.