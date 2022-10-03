Autumn is in the air, and for the first time since 2019 the Friends of Ludington State Park group is inviting the community to come celebrate with food, music and free activities during the Fall Festival.
The festival, which takes place from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Ludington State Park, has been called off for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick O’Hare, president of the Friends of Ludington State Park group, said it’s good to have the event back.
“It’s always been something that, in the past, has been well-attended,” O’Hare told the Daily News. “People have very much enjoyed the opportunity to get out, enjoy the park and take a short wagon ride into the Jack Pine Campground.”
The wagon — drawn by Tim Husted’s horses from Meadow Breeze Farms — will launch from the Lake Michigan beach house and take attendees on a fun and festive ride, according to O’Hare.
The festival will feature cider, donuts and apples for visitors to enjoy, as well as live music from Mike Lenich and Debbie Chase of 80 Cows.
The event will also include a festive bonfire, “assuming it’s not too windy,” O’Hare said.
The Fall Festival is free to attend, but the Friends of Ludington State Park will accept donations.
Funds raised will go toward various future additions and improvements for park visitors, according to O’Hare.
He said the friends group has identified its planned projects for 2023, adding that one of its main goals is to purchase a second Action Track Chair to improve access to the beach area and the 1.8-mile trek to Big Sable Point Lighthouse for individuals with mobility challenges.
The group purchased one track chair for the park in May.
“It’s been well-received, so we immediately started raising funds for a second one,” O’Hare said.
Other planned projects for the coming year include the installation of a Hamlin Beach boardwalk and replacing some of the PVC wheelchairs the friends group purchased for the park’s beach houses.
“The friends group funded those years ago and those have started to show their wear,” O’Hare said. “One is completely busted and can’t be repaired, so we’re fundraising for new beach wheelchairs.”
The total cost of the friends group’s upcoming projects is about $30,500. O’Hare said any donations the group receives between now through spring 2023 — as well as any grants the group obtains in the meantime — will go toward reaching that total amount.
O’Hare said he urges people to come check out the Fall Festival.
“It’s a unique way to enjoy the state park in the fall,” he said, adding that attendees can “listen to music in the beach house, they can take a hayride.”
Even if the festival doesn’t fit with people’s schedules, O’Hare said autumn is a great time to visit the state park and take in its natural splendor.
“Regardless of whether they take advantage of the Fall Festival, I’d encourage people to get out and enjoy the state park,” he said. “It’s got a lot to offer.”
O’Hare added that the Friends of Ludington State Park is “very appreciative of all the friends’ volunteers who help with these events and help with other events throughout the year … as well as the donations we receive to do projects at the state park.”
{span}{span}A Michigan Recreation Passport is required for vehicles entering the park.{/span}{/span}
For more information, visit the group’s website at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.