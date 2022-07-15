Fishers got the calm before the storm during the Ludington Offshore Classic Youth and Ladies Pro/Am tournaments on Friday. Many of the ladies teams began commenting about “feeling raindrops” around the time that they lined up to begin their weigh-in at 2 p.m.
Before the rain though, youth and ladies teams said the water was calm and flat, the opposite of how it was for the first three days of the tournament. Fishers also said they experienced excellent weather until they began pulling into the breakwater and saw the dark clouds headed toward the park.
“It was perfect for us,” said Hue Robinson from Size Matters. “It wasn’t hot, it wasn’t raining. The fish were biting very early.”
Size Matters, which was officially listed as Team No Name in the tournament, was the first ladies amateur team to weigh in and ultimately won second place with a box weighing 55.55 pounds.
They weren’t the only early team to win big though. First place winner of the youth tournament, Chase Anderson, was the very first to weigh in with a fish weighing 28.65 pounds. He said it was a team effort with his cousin, Kaleb Laaksonen, who went on stage with Anderson to receive their trophy.
The two fished on the boat FinPower and said they caught quite a few big fish, but lost all except the one. Anderson wasn’t feeling confident about winning first place as he watched other kids pull in with big fish.
“We had some big bite loss,” Anderson said. “We went one for three on big fish.”
Despite their losses, the family members came out on top. Opposing them was a confident young girl, Emmy Oman, who was certain she would take first place. Oman and her sister Avery were the second team to weigh in, and Emmy won third place with a big fish weighing 23.85 pounds.
“We were just having fun and seeing what we could catch,” Avery Oman said. “(Emmy) has high hopes…she’s like, ‘I’m going to win.’”
Emmy had her hopes in the right place as she received her trophy with a smile on her face, a fist bump and a high five.
Many of the women and children that went out Friday didn’t have a set plan, but rather the intention of having fun and catching the biggest fish they could. Kelly Bryant from the boat Ugly Spoon ended up catching the biggest fish of the Ladies amateur tournament at 25.25 pounds with no set plan in mind.
“I really just wanted to catch one fish at least,” she said.
The winning team for the ladies amateur tournament also went out without too much of a plan, but instead a desire to do better than last year when they won second place in the same tournament.
“We just wanted to redeem ourselves,” said Jodie Kucharczyk from the team Chasin’ Limits.
“Our game plan was to go out and do better than last year,” said Saige Kucharczyk.
Team Slipknot, however, did have a bit of a plan and won first place and biggest fish in the Ladies Pro tournament. Becky Vaughn said she was guided by her husband to create a plan to get the biggest fish she could.
“My husband decided to stick with the deep water and go down deep, and got a lot of them off the bottom,” she said.
The plan paid off as Slipknot had a box weighing 79.7 pounds and a big fish weighing 28.15 pounds. The team won a total of $1500.
Overall many teams went out to have fun on the calm lake with their family and friends. Many families and boats have participated in multiple tournaments this week, including the Omans, Ruboyianes and the team Bear With Me.
“It was the best,” said Danielle Oman from the boat Bandit, which was composed of all family members.
“We’ve been doing this tournament probably since it started, as a family,” said Misty Herring, another Bandit team member.
The second place winner for the youth tournament was August Laaksonen. Smallest fish winner was James Bos with a 1.1 pound fish. The third place team for the ladies amateur tournament was Bear With Me. The second place team for the ladies pro tournament was Sportsmen and the third place team was Bandit.