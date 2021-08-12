PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Excitement, smiling faces, laughter, companionship. Those were the words to describe the children and families that participated in Special Kids Day at the T.J. Schmidt & Company midway at the Western Michigan Fair on Thursday.
Thursday was special for many reasons, according to Jenn Latimer, whose son, Ryan, participated Thursday.
“There was no fair last year because of the pandemic,” she said. “They did not have Special Olympics. The kids have not been together at all. For them to be able to come here and just be themselves and see each other is a special reunion, especially this year. When they see each other they are so happy, they get tears.”
T.J. Schmidt & Company every year has set aside Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. as Special Kids Day, and with that, have employees man a number of rides specifically for the children.
Doug Burtch, business manager with T.J. Schmidt & Company said in the past the special guest day is an important day for the community. The company wants the kids and their families to experience the fair just like everyone else does. He said his staff looks forward to the day every year.
April Beckman, special education supervisor and program principal with West Shore Educational Service District said this program provides a chance for the district’s students to come when there are less people on the grounds and no lines to wait for rides.
“We had a lot of inquiries in out office for this event. I know people in the community were really looking forward to it,” she said. “We invited all 150 of our students across the three county-area to take part in the special day.
“A lot of our students and people general with disabilities are just that, people, and to have this opportunity with T.J. Schmidt & Company and the Western Michigan Fair be able to give this to us and have us be able to support it is really unprecedented,” said Mike Jeruzal, special education supervisor and principal at the WSESD.