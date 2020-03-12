The annual Family AfFair event has been canceled as a result of current public health concerns, according to a release from event chair Angela Taylor and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, co-chair.
“Due to recent health concerns within the State of Michigan, and the importance of being proactive, the Family AfFair scheduled for this Saturday will be canceled. We thank you for understanding and look forward to next year,” the release stated.
The event was set to take place Saturday at Mason County Central High School. It will not be re-scheduled.
Businesses, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and other groups that reserved booths for the event will be contacted via email according to their application sometime Thursday morning.
Businesses that made donations for door prizes will be held over until the 2021 event. To make other arrangements, call Taylor at (231) 843-2410.