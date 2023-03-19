SCOTTVILLE — On a day where it was 18 degrees outside with howling winds the halls of Mason County Central High School were packed with families having fun and learning about local non-profits, government agencies and businesses that could help families in a pinch.
On Saturday those local organizations gathered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. were on hand with information booths and activities for kids and families.
The theme for this year’s event was “Under Construction: Building Strong Families,” according to Angela Taylor, one of the organizers for the event.
“There is no county line for this event,” Taylor said. “I am over the moon to see smiling faces and to be back face-to-face.”
The annual event is returned to a face-to-face format after three years of restrictions and safeguards implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the event was canceled altogether, while it was held in a drive-thru capacity in 2021 and 2022.
“Our community completely rocks,” she said. “The smiles, the enthusiasm and when you look at all the 75-plus booths that surround the complex and the effort that was put into engaging the kids and the families that came out. This is an awesome event and I’m happy that it is back to face-to-face.
Doug Hendrickson, who brought his family to the event on Saturday said this event offers a fun time for the kids. Hendrickson also participated in one of the Mason County Sheriff’s activities of face painting. Although he did not get his face painted he chose to get a tattoo of a spider on his wrist.
“We have come every year that they have held it in person,” he said. “It is just a fun activity for the kids and it gets us out of the house as a family.”
On Saturday families had the chance to visit with some new booths and exhibits, including the West Shore Educational Service District’s book bus, which was parked in front of the high school and offered kids a free book. Other newcomers include MiSTEM Region 9, District Health Department No. 10’s Lunch and Learn program, Walmart of Ludington, Kickstart to Career, Mason County PAWS and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
Taylor said the goal of the event is to encourage positive, healthy decisions for Michigan families. The main fiduciary, Children Trust Michigan, was present for the first time.
“The trust seeks to inform, inspire and influence — that’s what we’re here to do.”
Carla Mayer was at the event with her grandkids on Saturday.
“This is a great event to bring the grand kids with all of the activities and the community resources that are here,” she said.
Ryan Caro of the North Country CISMA was working with kid to make Monarch butterfly hats at the event on Saturday.
“We are making Monarch butterfly hats because certain invasive species can harm the butterfly,” he said. “We are trying to bring awareness to invasive species.”.
The group, which is located in five counties, covers Mason County.
Mason County Undersheriff Derrek Wilson said the main reason for them having booths at the Family AfFair is to be around the kids and to make sure they have a good time and to know that the police are the good guys.
“We want to get little kids interested in law enforcement and what a better way to do it at this event,” he said. “We have some educational materials that we give out and some good giveaways like bicycles.”
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office had four booths at the event including booths for victim services, reserve unit, the sheriff’s office or road patrol, office employees where face painting took place and special units crew.
Other general booth that were set up on Saturday included a photo booths, arts and crafts, obstacle courses, bounce houses, balloon animals, carnival games, structure building and more at various stations throughout the high school.