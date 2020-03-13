There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 — or coronavirus — in the immediate region at this time, but several public events have been canceled or postponed in response to increasing concerns about the spread of the disease.
On Thursday morning, Angela Taylor and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, co-chairs of the annual Family AfFair, announced the cancelation of this year’s event, which was set to be held Saturday at Mason County Central High School.
In the release, Taylor and Cole cited “public health concerns” as a reason for the cancellation.
“Due to recent health concerns within the State of Michigan, and the importance of being proactive, the Family AfFair, scheduled for this Saturday will be canceled. We thank you for understanding and look forward to next year,” the release stated.
The event will not be rescheduled, according to Taylor.
She told the Daily News in an email that organizers opted to cancel rather than postpone due to the level of planning required for the event.
“There is a lot of planning and coordination — booth participants, security, food service (and) transportation, to name a few — that goes into the event,” Taylor stated in an email, noting that preparation has been ongoing since November 2019. “We did not want to jeopardize the success of the event for future years to come. Our booth participants have been emailing and thanking us for this decision and are excited about next year.”
Businesses, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and other groups that reserved booths for the event will be contacted via email, according to Taylor. Organizations that made donations for door prizes will be held over until the 2021 event. To make other arrangements, call Taylor at (231) 843-2410.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY EVENTS
As of Thursday, Ludington’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, set for Saturday throughout the downtown area, are expected to continue as planned, according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Ludington Board, which sponsors the events.
“As of (Thursday), we are moving forward as planed,” Tooman told the Daily News.
Tooman said the events — which include a pub crawl, 5k and 10k races, shopping and the Shamrock Parade — do not require large groups of people to be in one enclosed area at the same time.
“For our events, we don’t have everyone under one house,” she said. “We’re just reminding all the attendees if you’re sick stay home, if you’re at-risk stay home.”
Tooman said organizers will be monitoring the developments and recommendations form public health officials, and that if there is a confirmed instance of coronavirus in the area, events could be affected.
She said if there are changes or cancellations made, the Downtown Ludington Board will alert participants and the public via email, its Facebook page and its website, www.downtownludington.org.
“We’re going to keep an eye on it,” Tooman said. “Right now we’re just telling people to use common sense and wash their hands.
“If anything should happen, our plan of action will be posting on Facebook on our downtown Ludington page. If you have registered for an event you will get an email.”
