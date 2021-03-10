SCOTTVILLE — After being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Family AfFair is returning this weekend at Mason County Central Schools, with a few adjustments to accommodate the public gathering restrictions.
The event will be hosted in a drive-thru capacity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the MCC campus.
Angela Taylor, of the Family AfFair organizing committee, told the Daily News it was devastating to lose the event in 2020.
“Last year, we were one of the first large events to close due to COVID, so it was really heartbreaking last year not to have that,” Taylor said. “It was exciting to pull something off, even if it was in a drive-thru style.”
Taylor said the committee met in November to brainstorm about how to hold an event in such a different climate, and ensure that the basic goals were met. Those goals include bringing businesses, nonprofits and agencies together to educate and inform the community about healthy family living. One of the key missions is to assist the Children’s Trust Fund of Michigan — one of the event’s major sponsors — expand its mission to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Taylor said it took a lot of drive and creativity to plan this year’s event.
“It was really just the passion of everyone (on the committee) saying, ‘How do we do this?’
“Everyone’s doing drive-thru style, so we thought we could do it too.”
The theme for this year is the same as the one planned for 2020 — Kindness is Contagious.
Each car will receive a gift bag filled with filled with information pamphlets about participating organizations, as well as games, books and even some fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Feeding America West Michigan will be distributing 15,000 pounds of food on that day, which equates, roughly, to between 300 and 400 bags of food,” Taylor said. “It’s one of the largest distributions in the area for an event like this.”
The Mason County District Library has also donated 800 books to distribute during the event.
Criminal justice students from the Mason County ESD’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) program will be assisting law enforcement officers with guiding traffic.
“I’m excited because I have six of their seniors who are going to volunteer that day, and we’re going to get them partnered up with law enforcement officers…,” Taylor said.
The students are excited, too.
Christen Gregory, CTE criminal justice instructor, said it will be a good learning experience for students to help law enforcement officials during the event.
“Our second-year students are going to be assisting with traffic control and whatever else Angie needs help with with,” Gregory said.
She added that students are also contributing donation bags for attendees, with literature about vehicle safety.
“The students will have information on speeding, car seats… and some other swag they’re putting together,” she said.
Taylor said she’s grateful for the volunteers.
“(The CTE) has been such a great partner,” she said.
Family AfFair can be accessed from Johnson Road. Drivers will enter through the back of the middle school on Johnson, then they’ll split into two lanes and pass through to receive their gift bags before exiting on either Berle Street or Maple Street, and then onto Main Street.
Taylor said the logistics were complicated, and she thanked the Scottville Police Department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Scottville Department of Public Works for assisting with the planning.
There are fewer participating organizations this year, but Taylor said the group is solid.
“We were nervous about COVID impacting budgets… but I’m very, very happy with the amount of participants this year,” she said. “The number of participants we have this year says a lot about our community’s commitment to healthy families.”
All in all, while it will be an altogether different experience than the previous Family AfFair events, Taylor said it’s come together well, and she expects it to be a success.
She said she’s thrilled with the community’s support for reviving the Family AfFair after the year off in 2020.
“I’m just real, real proud of our participants and their creativity behind this drive-thru event,” she said.
Participating organizations include Mercy Health, Mason County Central Schools, Scottville Area Senior Center, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Prayer and Praise Assembly of God, the Scottville police and fire departments, West Shore Community College, West Shore ESD Transportation, Catholic Charities West Michigan, Kaines West Michigan, COVE, West Michigan Community Mental Health, Calista Maries School of Dance and more.