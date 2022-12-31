As the clock counts down the seconds to 2023, thousands of people will gather at the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, including Russ Soper and his two children Aiden and Elise.
Going to the ball drop has been their annual tradition ever since it started 12 years ago.
“I haven’t missed any,” Soper said. “There was one year my kids didn’t go, but I’ve been to all of them.”
Soper was raised in Ludington and graduated from Ludington High School in 1997. He stated that supporting community events like the ball drop is something he feels is important and important to share with his kids.
“We attend the ball drop because it’s something that Ludington does that all residents should embrace and support,” he said. “It’s something fun that the city does as sort of a way to give back to the community.”
Many downtown businesses and restaurants stay open later on New Year’s Eve so people can shop and eat until the countdown to the new year. Soper stated that he’s glad to see businesses embrace the event.
“I feel the ball drop brings lots of business to the local restaurants and motels,” he said. “There are people who come from all over Michigan to attend the event and that helps out a lot of people in town because those tourists are spending money while they’re here.”
Many people who have attended the ball drop in past years have been thankful for the open businesses because the weather hasn’t always cooperated.
“There have been years where I feel like I’ve packed every cold weather item my daughter owns when we go down there,” Soper said. “The weather has played a role in how early we get there because of our kids and there’s nothing really for them to do beforehand.”
Soper stated that he thinks having more family activities downtown before the ball drop would be a great addition to the event.
“It would be nice to see something for the kids and families to do while waiting,” he said. “You can’t have your kids standing around in the beer tent for hours. I just feel that there could be something added to bring families down earlier.”
Many people attending the ball drop arrive early to eat, shop and to visit the beer tent, but many of those with children don’t really start arriving until about 30 to 45 minutes before midnight.
“We always get together with friends and hangout playing cards and just hanging out until it’s time to leave,” Soper said. “We want to be able to find a good parking spot and to be able to find a place to stand to see everything. A lot of people get there around the same time we do.”
Soper said that above all, just being able to ring in the new year with his kids make it all worth it.
“My favorite part of the ball drop is seeing the kids’ faces when the fireworks are above our heads,” he said. “The atmosphere is also exciting and everyone seems to be in great moods while waiting for the countdown. We always look forward in going.”