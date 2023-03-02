March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and it is an opportunity to celebrate people with differences and learn more about how each of their unique qualities make them who they are.
Susan and Mike Hall’s son Tom is 23 years old. In an average setting, most people would not know that Tom had unique differences.
“Tom had a normal first year of life,” Susan said. “Around the time of his first birthday, he was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called infantile spasms, which is marked by difficult-to-control seizures and likely intellectual disability. Tom has a diagnosis of intellectual disability, epilepsy and autism, but it’s important to note that not all persons with autism or with epilepsy have an intellectual disability.”
Tom’s sister Julia, 21, stated that growing up with Tom was basically the same as it would be for most brothers and sisters. They developed a great connection with each other from a very young age and that is still the case in their 20s.
“My relationship with Tom is special, and was growing up,” Julia said. “We played together as ‘normal’ siblings would; we often played basketball in the driveway and raced toy cars around the house together. I feel that I have a unique awareness of what sorts of things make Tom laugh and smile, which I can only attribute to the bond siblings have and the sheer amount of time I’ve spent around Tom. Tom’s nickname for me is ‘Tunafish,’ or ‘Tuna’, I have no knowledge of the origins of the name.”
When Tom was three years old, his parents started working with the Mason-Lake Intermediate School District, now the West Shore Educational Service District, to help get Tom the additional support he needed at school. Tom has attended school through the ESD and is currently in their classroom housed at Ludington High School and will graduate from the program at the age of 26.
The Halls stated that on many occasions, when they have gone out to dinner or attended an activity, at first people don’t realize Tom may be different. They stated that although there are times when people don’t really know how to approach Tom, they have never witnessed any discrimination or ill-will towards him and they have learned how to help others feel just as comfortable speaking to Tom as they would to anyone else.
“There has not been any notable discrimination in our lifetime directed at Tom,” Mike said. “Nothing painful to him that I can recall. My experiences have typically been favorable when others pick up on the subtle differences in our son’s interactions in public. On occasion I have stepped into social settings to announce to others that Tom is autistic in an effort to help others understand differences in social interactions.”
Susan added,”Most people are kind and inclusive. Sometimes it takes a few extra moments for people Tom encounters in public to realize he has a disability. Now, when I see someone acting outside of social norms, because of Tom, I’m able to stop and consider that this person may have a disability, even one that’s not easily visible.”
Although there were times when Tom did not meet certain developmental milestones on time, or at all, the Halls didn’t focus their attention on that, they were more focused on giving Tom a loving and inclusive life that didn’t depend on a timeline.
“One of the greatest gifts we’ve received as a family through our life with Tom is breaking free from viewing life through milestones achieved,” Susan said. “So many people think that success is defined as earning that top grade, test score, degree or diploma or getting that prestigious job. Tom has achieved a lot during his lifetime, but he does not judge himself or others based on what they’ve accomplished. He does not compare himself with others and we as a family, by necessity, have learned to celebrate our individual strengths and enjoy life’s small moments.”
Mike added that there are many things Tom doesn’t do that his sister did and that’s OK because Tom is his own person and the family embraces Tom for the individual he is and doesn’t compare him to anyone else.
“You realize that you can’t make his life just like others’ lives,” Mike said. “Tom wouldn’t suddenly just go bowling with friends like his sister might have, he cannot drive, he doesn’t text or talk or arrange get-togethers without adult help.
“I recall an early birthday where I wished he had more friend-based gatherings and wanted to arrange a McDonald’s playland birthday party. We sent invitations to his classmates in advance. Nobody RSVP’d and no classmates showed up. While we felt badly, we quickly realized Tom didn’t care, he was happy to be at McDonald’s. We have since arranged for one or two friends to come and share his birthdays. Making Tom’s life fun for him means doing things that meet his expectations, not our or other people’s expectations around him.”
Creating a great relationship with Tom’s teachers has been an important part of his growth in life, not only pertaining to school-related things, but also being able to have so many opportunities to share with his peers.
“The special education services Tom has received have been very positive,” Susan said. “We’ve had the joy of getting to know some amazing educators and support staff who’ve dedicated their careers to working with people with disabilities. It is truly awesome that in this country, persons with disabilities are guaranteed by law the right to go through the educational process with their peers. The heroes of the special education system, to Tom, have been his bus drivers. We have known every single one by name and they are frequent topics of conversation in our home.”
One thing people sometimes forget is that even though a person may have a developmental disability, they still are capable of doing great things in life. They are each individually different, just like any other human being and those differences need to be celebrated.
“People with disabilities have hopes, dreams, likes, dislikes, interests, and passions, just like all of us,” Susan said. “They’re fully human people who need assistance in participating in their communities and deserve a world that not only accommodates their needs, but also celebrates the unique and wonderful contributions they make to our lives and to society.”
The Halls all stated that Tom has taught them all so much about life and he has helped them all take a moment to slow down and really see what is important in life.
“While some may consider it a burden for a parent(s) to care for an adult child with disabilities, there are many more blessings,” Mike said. “It gives my life as his father more purpose and there are special moments every day that traditional parents do not experience. I get to sing his favorite song while shaving him each evening. This evening tradition culminates with a big smile erupting at a certain line in the song. This is just one daily routine filled with love and joy that makes having Tom in our home special where most people have empty nests.”
Tom lives a full life with many great opportunities and his family will continue to let him blaze his own trail throughout their lives, watching him achieve many things in his own way.
“Tom is a very warm person and seems to enjoy his life and home,” Mike said. “He is well liked by everyone who knows him. He appreciates being around people he cares about. Tom especially enjoys music, riding lawn tractors, working on basic chores, boats, going out to dinner, and looking up videos on lawn tractors or characters he is interested in online. I think Tom is very content at home, but also embraces doing things outside the home that coincide with his interests. The biggest fear is who will care for and love Tom like we can after we can no longer care for him? This is the biggest fear and challenge for most parents of children with disabilities, the future is unknown.”