Tom Shafer spent his working life as a bricklayer, but one of the strongest foundations he built in Mason County was one of family.
On Saturday, Shafer celebrated his 90th birthday, and, to mark the occasion in a fitting manner amid the ongoing pandemic, his family set up a parade in his honor, with friends and neighbors cruising by his Esther Street home with horns blaring and hands waving, to wish him a happy birthday.
In keeping with the party’s purple theme — a color that signifies wisdom and dignity — purple balloons were strung up in front of his home. At around 4 p.m. friends and family members began to cruise by, stopping at the end of their procession to sing happy birthday to the family patriarch.
Trucks from the Scottville Fire Department, too, drove by with sirens roaring in celebration.
The party was set up by Shafer’s children — Loretta Cory, Ron Shafer, Annette Shafer, Chuck Shafer and Jody Mezeske. Cousins, nephews, nieces and others stopped by to participate in the celebration as well.
The party had been in the works for a long time, according to Mezeske, who told the Daily News that some adjustments had to be made in order to prevent COVID-19 concerns from spoiling the event. That included changing tactics, and instead of a massive family gathering, there was a small picnic followed by the parade, made up of many family members.
“Basically Tom’s children put on the parade because we planned this great, big huge 90th birthday party all year, and then COVID happened and we were so sad,” Mezeske said, adding that the family members didn’t want to let that stop them from honoring Shafer appropriately.
So they made the most of what they had. The community was happy to take part.
“The drive-by included 15 vehicles in which half of them were the McCumber family, nieces and nephews of my dad…,” Mezeske said. “There were friends from golf leagues, (other) friends and other relatives.
“At 90 years old, my dad still golfs in two leagues.”
Golf buddies at Lakeside Links made a cake for the occasion, and there was an outpouring of support via birthday cards, message videos and more.
Shafer also got a surprise visit from his 91-year-old brother Art, who, like the man of the hour, was also a bricklayer and mason.
Mezeske said she and her brothers and sisters wanted to thank everyone who participated for helping make their dad’s big day special.
“All us siblings would like to extend a huge thank you to all who participated, whether in the parade, sending cards or videos,” she said.