CUSTER TWP. — A family of five was rescued from the Pere Marquette River while tubing Tuesday.
Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call reporting that several people were in distress on the waterway, with one boy clinging to a stick, around 1 p.m.
A 40-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and three children, ages 6, 10 and 13, from Plainfield, Indiana, were tubing down the river from the Custer Road bridge to Scottville when one inner tube started to malfunction and began to deflate, according to Michigan State Tpr. Matt Demney.
“Dad tried to touch bottom to try to land the family safely to shore,” Demney said. “He could not touch the bottom at that point. Panic set in and they called 911. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded, deploying a drone, and (they) were able to pinpoint the family’s exact location.”
Demney said from there, the sheriff’s office marine patrol unit deployed from Scottville and proceeded up river, while Michigan State Police and another MCSO marine unit deployed at the Custer Road bridge and moved downriver.
Both the marine patrol and MSP met the stranded inner tubers. Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were already on scene after running through the woods and commandeering a kayak to aid in the response according to Demney.
“We got three family members on one boat, and two on the other boat,” Demney said. “We returned the commandeered kayak and brought the family member to Custer Bridge. The family did not seek medical attention and did not appear to have any injuries.”
According to Demney, a River Run bus deployed to the Custer bridge location and transported the family back to their location.
In addition to MSP, the sheriff’s office and the DNR, the Ludington Police Department, Scottville and Custer fire departments, River Run Canoe Livery and other emergency personnel also responded.