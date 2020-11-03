VICTORY TWP. — Michael Perez and Rachel Ballentine have big plans for the family farm.
Though it hasn’t been an active working farm in 30 years — with exception of gardening and a few chickens — the couple recently moved from Columbus, Ohio, with their children with a plan to return it to its roots.
For the family, Michael’s mother Christina Falconer Pimentel, and grandmother, who live on the 40-acre farm, the goal is to make it sustainable once again.
Originally purchased and worked by Stanley and Elaine Oleniczak, Michael’s great-grandparents, the farm has stayed in the family, and they have every intention of keeping it that way.
“It was one or two years out from being sold,” Michael said. “My great-grandfather built most of it. For the last couple decades it hasn’t been kept up.”
Some of the land was overtaken by autumn olive, some is rented to other farms for hay and some is still forest. The farm had soil tests done in 2017 that showed it was ready to grow crops.
“It used to be good farm land,” Michael said. “We need to clear out the land to get it back to where it should be.”
The Oleniczaks raised cows, pigs and chickens and grew corn and oats. Stanley previously owned the Roots Farm in Victory Township, which he sold to purchase the current property, Christina said.
She remembers coming every summer to work on the farm during vacation.
“The first house was struck by lightening and burned down. My two brothers and I helped build the (current house). We helped build the barn,” she said. “For fun we would jump out of the hayloft... or run through the fields barefoot to see who could go the furthest without crying from the hay stubble. This was the happy place.”
Christina said she’s been dreaming for sometime of turning the farm into usable land. She moved back to the area a few years ago after living in Columbus, and formed plans to make it an eco-friendly farm that uses permaculture — the systems found in nature.
Specifically, using livestock to “till” and weed the land, then introducing crops or produce, essentially setting a rotation so that the animals are free-ranged but also prepare the soil for bumper crops.
“You create paddocks and rotate your livestock,” she said. “(The animals) have their main feed, and you just supplement it.”
She has a few fruit tress but wants to put in more to create an orchard. Eventually she will can the food and make the farm even more self-sustaining.
“Like it used to be,” she said.
Christina is a licensed practical nurse in Baldwin. She recently received a Frontliners scholarship through the state to become a registered nurse.
All the while, she’s been getting ready for the day when she could make her dreams a reality.
“Preparing and waiting for my help to come,” she said.
There is a lot to do, but Michael and Rachel are ready to get to work.
Michael came to the farm last year and as recently as a month ago to help take care of the place while his grandmother recovered from surgery. They made the official move this past weekend.
It’s important to Michael and Rachel for the farm to be eco-friendly.
“It’s a part of our beliefs. We’re very into nature and loving this planet. In the past few years, we’ve been doing research on the impact we’ve had and our carbon footprint,” Michael said.
Rachel grew up a “city girl,” but she doesn’t want that for her kids. She hopes to set an example for her children.
“I want them to create the life they want for themselves, for them to learn how to live off the land and make it work for them rather than spend their lives working for someone else,” she said. “It was important for us when we started to have kids that they learn to take care of themselves.”
Though they were thinking about making a change for a while before the pandemic, being in the inner city of Columbus when it hit along with the riots that took place gave them the push to make the move.
They have some fresh ideas to try out, such as becoming part of Workaway — an organization that allows people to travel to and work in places across the globe.
“You stay on a farm for a couple of weeks, do labor for three or four hours a day, you get lodging and three meals,” Michael explained.
He said it would be a way to bring in labor and teach people how to farm, just as they themselves want to learn. The family wants to be “global travelers” as well as hosts with the program.
“We thought, why not flip that and get some help out here for whoever wants to stay?” Michael said. “We’re travelers, but we can also be hosts.”
The farm will be their “home base,” he said.
The immediate plans are to fix up the house, barn and clear out some of the autumn olive. They also want to document the process on their YouTube channel or possibly turn it into a show for TV.
By next spring they hope to plant their first crop.
Rachel started a GoFundMe to raise money to make some purchases, like equipment. They recently received their first donation which will go toward clearing the land of the autumn olive.
“(The GoFundMe) is to get help for initial (work),” Michael said. “It’s starting somewhere small because this is a huge project. The rest will be pouring our own sweat, blood and tears over the next couple of years.”
They are also looking to connect with people in the area who have skills and equipment, or even advice for the amateur farmers.
Neither have farmed before, but they want to make a place for their children to grow up and forge their own futures.
“The long-term goal is to clear the land and to make a sustainable living and to teach people who come here, to make it a place for our family and future generations,” Michael said.
They have had some difficult times and want better for the family — and this is the place to do it, he said.
Michael and his mother hope it will be a place where they can have family gatherings and reconnect. They have a large extended family in the area, in Columbus and elsewhere. As people grew older, they spread out and lost touch.
“We’re interested in the future of this place for our kids and all the kids in our family,” he said. “This is something that we can keep in the family for generation after generation. That’s the point — a lot of people work their whole lives to get a glimpse of that, so we’re going to give it our all.”
Michael’s grandmother, Carole Kowalski, said there are a lot of memories entrenched in the farm after having been in the family so long.
Moments like when she and her cousins would sled down the “big hill” in the back and someone would ring the bell when it was time to come in for dinner.
“We’d come in and all our mittens were full of snow and they’d be hung up on the back of the wood stove. We ate so quick that we’d put our soggy clothes back on and get back to the hill. Just a lot of memories,” Carole said.
She wants to see those memories passed down and for the rising generations to make new ones.
“It’s a family thing,” she said. “It’s that kind of a tradition, to hand these properties down. It’s where family was and what they did.”
With the events of recent months, Michael felt a pull toward something bigger.
When there was some illness in the family in Michigan and with everything else going on in Columbus, it was if an arrow directed him toward the family farm.
He said the farm gives him purpose.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s not a lost cause,” Michael said.
The family can be reached at iamrachelkarryn@gmail.com or by calling Rachel at (614) 288-0013.