Animals are on the agenda next week when the Ludington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The council will be voting on its ordinance prohibiting domestic farm animals and the feeding of wild animals.
The ordinance would make it a civil infraction to keep chickens and other livestock anywhere in the city.
It would also be a civil infraction to place any food on the ground, or five feet from the ground, if it “may reasonably be expected” to attract animals.
City Manager Mitch Foster said most civil infractions result in tickets around $90.
A deer cull is proposed in another ordinance, which can only be voted on after a second presentation at a later meeting.
The planned cull would go on for three years and likely begin in January or February, Foster said. It would cost $19,500 each year.
The cull would be carried out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture using “suppressed firearms from vehicles, ground blinds, elevated stands and/or baiting,” according to the agreement. Deer would be prepared for processing in a secured building provided by the city.
Lead line replacement
Councilors will also consider approving an ordinance that gives the city more leverage to enact its lead line replacement program.
The state has mandated water lines containing lead to be replaced from the water main to 18 inches inside individual homes at municipalities’ expense.
Under this ordinance, if a homeowner does not allow entry, their water service may be discontinued and a court-issued order authorizing replacement may be obtained.
Homecoming
Homecoming festivities are on the council’s agenda.
The council will consider approving plans for the pep parade and homecoming parade.
The pep parade is planned for Thursday, Sept. 29, beginning at Ludington High School at 12:25 p.m. with a walk to Oriole Field, turning back around at about 2:25 p.m.
The homecoming parade is the next day, beginning at Longfellow Towers at about 6 p.m.
The school band will lead a bus, four floats, the homecoming court candidate cars, staff float and students on North Rowe to Ludington Avenue, to Gaylord Avenue, then to Tinkham Avenue and to the Ferry Street entrance to Oriole field.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council will also consider:
- A $5,200 change order to the Municipal Marina’s F dock replacement project;
- A multi-year agreement with legal firm Hafeli Staran & Christ to help the charter revision commission;
- Text changes to the rules on food trucks, signage and corner-lot fencing; and
- Rezoning the Foster Elementary School properties for multi-family residential use.