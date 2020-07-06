For some vendors, the downtown Ludington Farmer’s Market this year is better and for others it’s worse.
Like everything else this summer, COVID-19 has made market time confusing, said Rochelle Armbrewster, co-owner of Cosmetic Canine Creations.
“A lot of people usually bring their dogs, but not this year. People just aren’t sure anymore. They aren’t sure if they should wear masks or shouldn’t. People are uncertain,” she said.
Rochelle and her husband, Mark, had a store in Downtown Ludington, but when the pandemic hit, they were unable to pay the building rent. Now they are looking into adding a space at their home for baking the dog treats and doing online and market-only sales.
The pair have been at the market since it opened as planned on May 29, after organizers posted COVID-19 guidance on its Facebook page, Ludington Farmers Market.
Rochelle said the sales were good on Friday, but it usually depends on the weather whether people come or not.
JoyEllen Wilson and her brother, Levi, manned the Kid Ranch Farm booth Friday.
She reported their sales were better this year, but she wasn’t sure if it was because they were the only organic farm selling there or more people were coming to support local farmers.
“Either way, it works for us,” she said.
After seeing several markets were closed on the news, they were worried the Ludington market wouldn’t open. Market sales account for half of their income.
“We were ready to follow any guidelines just to come,” Levi said.
About 60 percent of the customers wear masks, JoyEllen said.
“Everyone seems comfortable, though. They are happy to be here,” she said.
Mekayla Meeker and Sheri Plumly helped manage the entrance to the market.
Unlike previous years, the market only has one place to enter and exit and the vendors are spaced out more than before.
“It’s busy today. People appreciate that we’re open and they have something to do Friday afternoon. People are being respectful of other peoples’ space. The vendors are spaced out according to regulation,” Meeker said. “One way in and one way out helps with hand sanitizing.”
“I think (COVID-19) is holding people back,” said Ed Dains, who runs Dains Family Orchards with his sister, Sue.
The pair have been coming to the market for years selling their cherries, apples, apricots and more. Friday was their first time coming this season, but they could tell sales were down.
They also go to the Manistee and Muskegon markets, which they said were more strict about walking a single direction and hand sanitizing, though Ed said a lot of people were wearing masks at the Ludington market.
Lacy Jenson, Guiltless Goodies owner, said her sales were up. She sells her healthy baked goods at the market and to a few stores in town.
“My sales are better because keto (dieting) is more popular this year,” she said.
She started coming when the market opened in May and came a few days last season.
“People are behaving very well, though not as many people are wearing masks as I’d like,” Jenson said.
Not all vendors returned when the market opened. For a time, only food vendors were allowed.
Carmen and Morgan Biggs, who sell lotions and soaps, were not able to hand out samples this season.
“That part is challenging, because people like to sniff what we have,” Carmen said. “We weren’t here from the beginning, but sales have been comparable to last year. For a small business like ours, it’s nice to have a local outlet.”
Blancha Andres of Blancha’s Fresh Garden Produce in Manistee said she wasn’t moving as much fruit as she would like.
“There are fewer people. I do think it’s because of COVID-19,” she said.
She was selling strawberries and various vegetables on Friday.
“We will definitely be taking a lot back home,” Andres said. “We are grateful to those who are coming and buying produce.”
The market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays at the James Street Plaza.