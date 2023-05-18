A structure fire Monday on Pere Marquette Highway just across from Anthony Road resulted in the loss of a home, according to Riverton Fire Chief Joe Cooper.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, and no one was injured, but Cooper said the two-story farmhouse is “a total loss.”
He also said there was no indication of foul play.
Responders from Riverton, Pere Marquette and Pentwater fire departments arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. Monday, finding the home “fully engulfed” in flames.
Cooper said the home had “balloon-frame construction,” meaning there were no firestops, so “once fire gets in the walls, it goes from the basement to the ceiling, and once it does that, you’re in trouble.”
A couple and three of their children were at home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured. Pets also escaped unharmed, Cooper said.
“They woke up with the smoke alarms going off, so they did have working smoke alarms,” he said. “They heard it and got out of the house.”
The Ludington Fire Department was called to assist, and tankers from Hamlin Township and Scottville were used as firefighters attempted to beat back the blaze with about 24,000 gallons of water.
The Red Cross responded as well, and provided about $800 in assistance funds to the homeowners. Funds were also given from the Victims Assistance Fund, used to help local residents with housing and clothing costs in the wake of a fire. Cooper said the homeowners received about $700.
The next step will be for the homeowners’ insurance investigator to visit the scene and hopefully determine the cause of the fire, which Cooper said started in the kitchen.