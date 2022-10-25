AMBER TWP. — One person was killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. 10 near Watson’s car dealership.
“We have one deceased individual involved in the crash,” Mason County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Claveau told the Daily News.
Emergency responders were called to the crash site at 7:56 a.m., according to a press release from the office of Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
The release stated the crash involved two vehicles, one of which left the roadway.
"Following the one of the vehicle left the roadway and went into the parking lot of the Watson’s Car Dealership," the release stated. "One person was pronounced dead at the scene. This person was an occupant of one of the two vehicles."
The westbound lane of U.S. 10 was blocked off to traffic between North Dennis and North Brye roads as responders from the sheriff’s office, local fire departments and Life EMS responded to the crash.
The road will remain restricted while the Mason County Sheriff's Office crash investigation team examines the incident.
More details will be released once the investigation is completed, according to the release.