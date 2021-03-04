Mason County was granted funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter Fund in the amount of $15,543 to buoy nonprofit efforts to provide local assistance during the pandemic, according to a press release.
The grant is made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The funds go toward direct assistance for people in the community. The federal grant is disbursed directly to the organizations chosen by the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board.
Direct assistance provided to locals includes food, lodging, rent/mortgage payments, utility payments and/or equipment and/or equipment necessary to feed or shelter residents.
“We are seeing people will higher medical bills from having COVID-19 and a reduction in (employment) hours. There are people who have never needed assistance before... navigating the system,” said Lynn Russell, executive director United Way of Mason County. “(These funds) help agencies provide those services.”
Local organizations will be able to apply for the funding to help meet these needs.
“These federal funds are awarded all across the country each year and allocated by county, or jurisdiction. The amount is determined by unemployment and poverty rates,” Russell said.
Organizations must meet specific criteria set by the government to receive the funds: be a private, voluntary non-profit or unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter; and if the organization is a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Organizations that meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply for funding online by going to www.masoncountyuw.org/efspfunding. This link will provide those organizations with a brief overview of the program and a link to the application.
Requests for funding are due by 5 p.m., Friday, March 19.
The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board is made up of representatives from the American Red Cross West Michigan Region, Catholic Charities West Michigan, C.O.V.E., FiveCap, Inc., the Ludington Area Senior Center, Mason County Government, Staircase Youth Services, The Salvation Army and United Way of Mason County. United Way acts as the chair.
The board will meet on Wednesday, March 24, to determine which organizations should be awarded funding.
For additional information or questions, contact Lynne Russell at United Way of Mason County at (231) 843-8593 or via email at lynne@masoncountyuw.org.