A Mount Pleasant man who was facing a criminal sexual conduct charge in 79th District Court had that count and others dismissed Monday following a preliminary exam.
Judge John Middlebrook approved a motion by the attorney for Isaiah Gardenhire, 40, to dismiss a felony count of criminal sexual conduct second degree when the victim was under 13 and the accused is 17 or older as well as a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third offense.
Following Gardenhire’s arraignment for the Mason County charges on May 28 and posting bond on June 2, he allegedly committed murder, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and other crimes in Mount Pleasant days later.
In Mason County, though, the charges filed were dismissed.
“(The prosecution) didn’t bring enough evidence to the hearing,” said Gardenhire’s attorney, Douglas Stevenson.
Stevenson said a count of driving with an invalid or improper license in a separate case from an incident on Feb. 27 was also dismissed.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said the testimony of the victim didn’t have enough detail to bind the charges over to circuit court. She also understood that there also was a significant time elapsed since the alleged incident.
“I, together with my office, place absolutely no blame on the victim at all. I think this prelim is a prime example of the high expectations we place on victims and survivors to remember and recall on the stand precise details of traumatic events,” Kreinbrink said. “The alleged assault happened approximately five years ago when the victim was very young.
“These additional facts may or may not serve as an explanation for her inability to recollect precisely what happened.”
Gardenhire is currently being housed in the Isabella County Jail, and an unspecified court hearing is scheduled in 76th District Court on July 29, according to online records for the jail and court.
In all, Gardenhire is charged with 12 felonies there.
He faces a felony count of homicide open murder, a felony count of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a weapon, a felony count of first degree home invasion, two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), two felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree multiple variables, a felony count of armed robbery and a felony count of carjacking.