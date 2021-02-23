A Fenwick woman pleaded guilty to a pair of felony counts, one for receiving stolen property and another for lying to a peace officer during proceedings Tuesday at 51st Circuit Court.
Kali Nicole Royce of Fenwick pleaded guilty to the two charges via video conference from the Mason County Jail.
Royce pleaded to one count of stolen property receiving and concealing a motor vehicle and one count of lying to a peace officer-4 years of more crime investigation.
As part of the plea deal, additional charges of two counts of larceny less the $200 and one count of unlawfully driving away in a motor vehicle were dropped.
The charges against Royce were lodged following an October 2020 incident in Amber Township. The incident began when troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post stopped Royce and Austin Daniel Koster of Belding on U.S. 10 at Brye Road. They were found to be driving a stolen pickup truck from Hillsdale County and pulling a flatbed utility trailer that was reported stolen from Ottawa County. Koster was allegedly the driver with Royce his passenger.
Online court records for Koster do not indicate a future hearing. He was bound over to circuit court on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle, a felony count of felony firearms, a misdemeanor count of allowing a suspended person to operate a motor vehicle/operating with license suspended/revoked/denied and two misdemeanor counts of larceny less than $200.
Royce was scheduled to be sentenced April 6.