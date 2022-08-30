A downtown Scottville water line has been shut off due to a water main Tuesday morning water main break on South Main Street, but only a few businesses and residents will be affected, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Few affected by water main break in downtown Scottville
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
