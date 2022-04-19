The filing deadline for candidates in the August primary concluded at 4 p.m., Tuesday, there are only a handful of races at the local and county level.
If anything, the deadlines for write-in candidates in July are going to be necessary.
According to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, three of the county commission races will be contested. One of those races will be in a primary.
In the 3rd District, incumbent Republican Gary Castonia is being challenged by Republican Michelle Kuster with the race to be decided in the Aug. 3 primary. In the 4th District, incumbent Republican Lew Squires will face Democrat Rita Copenhaver in November. In the 7th District, incumbent Republican Ron Bacon is being challenged by Democrat Ed Miller.
Running unopposed for county commission, so far, are Nick Krieger, Democrat in the 1st District; Jody Hartley, Republican in the 3rd District; Steve Hull, Republican in the 5th District; and, Janet Andersen, Republican in the 6th District.
County commission terms will be for four years after the state legislature passed and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law changing the term from two years.
Only three candidates filed for township offices: Staci Wood is running for Custer Township clerk, Todd VanNortwick is running for Riverton Township trustee and Kristina Randle is running for Sherman Township treasurer.
The withdrawal deadline for the candidates is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22.
There are two ways other ways for candidates to seek partisan offices with deadlines coming in July. Candidates without a political party seeking a partisan office have until 4 p.m., Thursday, July 21 (and a withdrawal deadline of 4 p.m., Monday, July 25). Write-in candidates must file by 4 p.m., Friday, July 22.
Kelly said there are two proposals on the Aug. 3 ballot. Meade Township voters will consider a millage renewal. A renewal for Ludington Mass Transit Authority will be before voters in Pere Marquette Charter Township.
Federal, state offices
There will be a primary in the 2nd Congressional District in the Republican Party with John Moolenaar of Midland running against Thomas Norton of Courtland Township. Jerry Hilliard of Mount Pleasant is running for the Democratic Party.
The new 2nd Congressional District includes all of Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties as well as several other counties in across the middle of the state.
In the 32nd State Senate District, two Republicans and a Democrat filed. Jon Bumstead of North Muskegon and Charles Ritchard of Hart are the two Republicans. Terry Sabo is running for the Democratic Party.
The 32nd District includes all of Mason and Oceana counties with part of Manistee County.
In the 33rd State Senate District — which includes part of Lake County — Republicans Rick Outman of Six Lakes and Andrew Jackson Willis of Rockford will oppose each other in the primary. Mark Bignell of Greenville is the sole Democrat.
In the 36th State Senate District — which includes half of Manistee county and stretches to Lake Huron — there is one Republican and one Democrat that filed. Michele Hoitenga of Manton is the Republican, and Gladwin’s Joel Sheltrown is the Democrat.
In the 102nd State House District that includes parts of Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Muskegon counties, there are three Republicans running: Ryan Roberts of Hart, Andrew Sebolt of Hart and Curt VanderWall of Ludington. Brian Hosticka of Whitehall is a Democrat that filed.
The 101st State House District that includes four townships of Mason County, two townships in Oceana County with parts of Wexford and Lake counties and all of Newaygo County, five candidates filed — four Republicans and one Democrat. The Republicans are Joseph Fox of Fremont, Chad Pierce of Newaygo, Diane Schindlbeck of White Cloud and Kelly Smith of White Cloud. Amanda Siggins of Cadillac is the Democrat who filed.
The 104th State House District has three-quarters of Manistee County plus parts of Benzie, Wexford, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Three candidates filed: Democrat Cathy Albro of Bellaire and two Republicans: Katie Kniss of Fife Lake and John Roth of Interlochen.