Filer Credit Union is opening a new branch location in Ludington. The new location will be the fourth branch for the credit union and plans are to break ground sometime this summer.
“We are really excited,” credit union CEO Kyle Gurzynski said. “The new building will be located in front of Meijer on U.S. 10 in Ludington. We have purchased the east half of the parcel which sits between the two entrances to Meijer.”
The 3,100-square foot building located at 3880 W. U.S. 10 will be fully staffed internally to accommodate member’s needs and will also house a two-lane, staffed drive through.
“We look forward to being more accessible to our Mason County and northern Oceana County members,” Gurzynski said. “We are also excited to welcome new members.”
With hopes to be open in the spring of 2024, Gurzynski stated that the new location will continue to provide the quality of service that Filer Credit Union has done since they started in 1951.
“We have somewhere between 11,000 to 12,000 members currently, and they are just amazing,” he said. “Our members are very loyal. We believe our service and commitment to the communities we serve is the best in the business. Our members are a big reason for that.”
The new branch will also bring around six to eight new jobs to the area as well, which Gurzynski stated will offer employees opportunities to grow with the credit union.
“It’s really about getting your foot in the door,” he said. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we do a lot of promoting from within. You can come and start as a teller and really work your way up. We offer great benefits to our employees and for all of that, we don’t see much staff turnover.”
Along with the new location, Gurzynski stated that Filer Credit Union’s website, filercu.com, is also very accessible for members and it offers most of the banking services that don’t require face-to-face interaction.
“We are excited to come to Ludington,” he said. “Mason County is our second most concentrated county where our members live, work, and shop. We’ve loved serving our communities since 1951 with the mission of developing financial wellness through community relationships and education. We will continue living that mission every day.”