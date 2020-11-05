Two new housing developments in the downtown Ludington area had public hearings before the Ludington Planning Commission during its regular Wednesday meeting at the Ludington Municipal Building.
And both got the seal of approval from the commission. One is for a development for Kelly and Michael Parker, owners of PJP Holdings, and the other is for Todd and Julie Schrader. Both projects are seeking to begin in spring 2021, with the Schraders’ still needing more approvals.
The project at the intersection of James and Filer streets has the green light to proceed with plans to demolish a gas station, remediate the property from any contamination from the old gas station and then build the five-unit townhouse development.
The Schraders’ project still has to go before the full Ludington City Council. Tuesday’s hearing was on the preliminary plans for a special land use, said Ludington Planning and Zoning Administrator Carole Ann Foote, meaning the final plans still will need the planning commission’s approval, although a public hearing won’t be necessary.
Michael Parker of PJP Holdings said the property will be within all of the zoning requirements.
“It will be a five-unit townhome building with each at 2,200 square feet. They will be with three bedrooms and 3 1/2 (bathrooms),” Parker said. “It will have classic designs with rooftop decks and elevator options. There will be garages, driveways and backyards. It will be a really nice addition to downtown.”
The building will be facing Filer Street, Parker said, and Jeff White, a commissioner on the board, asked what will the building look like along James Street. Parker replied that the facade is inspired by other buildings in the city such as old St. Simon gymnasium and the Mason County Courthouse. It will also have windows facing James Street.
“All buildings that I used mentally to pick a design that we believe would be good for the future for Ludington and for the downtown district to build upon. We believe it will be aesthetically pleasing,” Parker said.
He said site work is expected to be completed during the winter months with construction likely to begin in the spring with working continuing into the summer of 2021.
Schrader presented his plans for three townhouses or row homes with each to have two units each — an upper unit with two bedrooms and a lower unit with one bedroom along 110 W. Danaher St.
Neighbors at Harbor Terrace Condominiums voiced their concerns about the alley and the commercial traffic that uses it, a crunch on parking and the potential for short-term rentals because the Schraders’ application also seeks transient rentals.
Todd Schrader described the parking situation as 1.5 spaces per unit, with two spaces covered in a garage for the two-bedroom unit and one space on a pad for the two-bedroom unit. There also would be potential for parking in front of garage, too.
The units are proposed to face Rath Avenue with access from a driveway behind the three units that links from Danaher Street to the alley.
If the development gets all of its approvals, Schrader said they could begin work on the project as soon as May 2021.