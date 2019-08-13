Throughout the week, Frank Sollars and a group of dedicated actors, extras and crew members are filming “Pirates of the North Coast” at locations and hot spots all over Ludington.
The film is a “love letter to Ludington,” according to writer and director Frank Sollars.
On Monday, the crew was at Barnhart’s Resort & Marina at 6006 Barnhart Road in Hamlin Township — one of writer and director Sollars’ favorite local spots.
A psychologist by profession, Sollars said he’s always wanted to be an author, and that making a film has been a longstanding dream of his.
After writing the screenplay for “Pirates of the North Coast,” he shopped it around to various producers before ultimately deciding to forge ahead with the project himself.
“Rather than waiting around and hoping a producer or company snatched it up, I just decided to make it,” Sollars said. “I gathered some friends and interested people.”
