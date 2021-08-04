For one final time, Lakeview Elementary School’s gym will be wall-to-wall with all sorts of books as the Ludington Area Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be hosting its annual book sale Friday and Saturday.
Members of the Ludington football team assisted in hauling boxes and boxes from a storage unit and bringing them to Lakeview Elementary early Wednesday. After those boxes — and another 150 boxes of books donated by The Windowsill Used & New Books — were in the gym, it was time for the club’s members and community volunteers to sort them out for the sale.
“It was stuffed,” said Patty Otto of the Ludington Area AAUW. “It’s a big (storage unit). Last year, a couple of young men came over and restacked boxes so I can get more boxes in there. When the coaches came today, I said to (Ludington football head coach Charlie) Gunsell and (assistant Rich) Kirby came in, I tried to warn them (about the amount of boxes).
“They said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ve seen this before.’”
Frank Longmire and retired coach Tom Garrett assisted in bringing the books from storage to Lakeview, and that’s where the members of the AAUW and other volunteers went to work.
Lunch room tables — the gym doubles as a lunch room — were pulled down for books to be further organized for display. More tables were added to help fill in other spaces.
And one by one, each book was reviewed to make sure it fit certain categories such as fiction, westerns, recipes, biographies and many others.
It wasn’t only books that were on hand for patrons to look through. Donations of CDs, DVDs, magazines and even VHS, Beta tapes and records were also available.
All of the proceeds from the sale help to support the awarding of scholarships from the AAUW of Ludington to graduating high school students. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington.
The club has had a handful of different fundraisers to assist with the club and its scholarship program over the years, starting off in the 1970s, Otto said. At one point, it had plays for children, an antique show/sale that was hosted at the Mason County Fairgrounds, as well as the book sale. Most recently, though, the book sale has been the primary fundraiser for the group.
The group of 30 is celebrating its 85th year together, and over the years, more than $112,000 of scholarship funds have been distributed. The Ludington Area AAUW is one of Michigan’s oldest groups, as the state organization began 100 years ago and the national group 140 years ago. Otto said the organization has given 90 high school graduates $1,000 each since 1992 and 80 West Shore Community College students $400 each since 1973.
Those funds all come from the fundraisers the AAUW does, including the book sale.
“We’ve got to come up with some other ideas for fundraising,” Otto said. “A lot of these people are retired educators, and all of us love and advocate for books. But the best part of the whole show is when families come in with their kids, and they give them a bag or a box and they buy all of these books, and they’re so excited.”
This year’s sale is different in a variety of ways. Instead of being in the middle of June, it’s in August. The August date was settled on because it wasn’t quite clear until June what was happening with the Ludington Area Schools’ building project.
“In June … they said the new building (would not be ready), so no way (Lakeview would close yet),” Otto said. “I called the Central Business Office, and I asked if we can use Lakeview, and they said, ‘Yeah. We already told them.’”
Otto said that because it was already June, the Ludington Area AAUW needed time to organize its sale.
Ludington Area Schools is in the middle of a massive building project. A new elementary school is a part of that project, and once it is built and kids, teachers and staff can go there, Lakeview Elementary will be closed and demolished to make way for single-family housing.
“What does the future hold? I don’t know,” Otto said of the future location of a book sale. “Isn’t that sad? I just don’t know.
“We don’t know where our future is,” she said later. “But the thing that AAUW is all about is educating and supporting equity, supporting the women in the community. We also give scholarships to young men, too. (The AAUW) also has men members, and they’re really active with their branches around the country.”
Plans were made to have the sale this year after missing last year’s. The sale is going on largely on donations from a year ago because the group was not able to put out its barrels to collect books this year.
“We probably have as many books as we’ve had,” Otto said. “The community has been so, so generous — besides The Windowsill — people have been so generous as they have been cleaning out houses, working on estates or realtors were calling.”
Books will be $1 each for hardcover with $.50 for softcover books. Young readers’ books will be $.25 and children’s books will be three for $.25. The sale typically covers three days, but because of Tuesday’s election, it allowed for only two days of sales. Saturday will be 10 books for $1.
“The sad thing is we have all of these books, and we only have Friday and Saturday,” Otto said. “That’s just sad.”
The AAUW is also in search of new members. Otto said it will start meeting again on the second Monday of the month. The meeting is at various locations from the library to area churches to restaurants. The Ludington AAUW can be reached via message on Facebook.